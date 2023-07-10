Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 10

News North Dakota

Man arrested for attempted double murder in Nelson County

The suspect knew his alleged victims, and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office said there's no threat to the public.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:32 PM

NELSON COUNTY — A Grafton man was arrested outside of McVille, North Dakota, for an attempted double murder on Monday, July 10.

According to a social media post from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to the incident at approximately 8 a.m.

Sheriff Kurt Schwind told the Herald the suspect — who he confirmed is Darin Lynn Harder — called 911.

Harder, 49, had been staying at a residence outside of McVille when he allegedly attempted to murder two people who are known to him. Schwind declined to comment on the type of weapon involved in the incident.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, Harder was apprehended and transported to the Lake Region Correctional Center for two counts of attempted homicide.

There were no witnesses other than the two alleged victims, who were both transported to the hospital.

"Last I heard, they were stable," Schwind said. " ... The female had (gone) into surgery."

No motive can be determined at this time, he said.

"That'll come out with the investigation," Schwind said.

The North Dakota BCI was called in to investigate the crime scene, and more information will likely be available within in a day, he said.

There is no threat to the public, Schwind said.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
