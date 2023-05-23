Law enforcement seeking high-risk sex offender from Devils Lake

GRAND FORKS — A high-risk sex offender removed his global positioning monitoring bracelet and can no longer be located.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 23-year-old Christopher Paul James Morrison was last seen leaving the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake around 11:54 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

Morrison was wearing black pants, a blue T-shirt with a black T-shirt underneath, a black hat and white and black shoes. He's Native American, 5'11" and 210 pounds.

Morrison's current whereabouts are unknown, but he has ties to Fargo, Fort Yates and potentially Rapid City, according to the release.

Morrison is on supervision for Class C felony failure to register as a sexual offender. He was convicted of sexually abusing a minor in 2021.

Anyone with information regarding Morrison's whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 662-0708, the Devils Lake Police Department at (701) 662-0700, or the Devils Lake Parole and Probation office at (701) 662-1350.