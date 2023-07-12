Law enforcement releases identity of Mayville man killed in rollover crash

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. — Law enforcement has released the identity of the 25-year-old man who died in a rollover crash southwest of Buxton on Tuesday, July 11.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 12:52 p.m.

A Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on 155th Avenue Northeast, which is a minimum-maintenance road, when it entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver, David Skeldum, of Mayville, was pronounced dead at the scene.