North Dakota

Law enforcement releases identity of Mayville man killed in rollover crash

The crash was reported at 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

vehicle-crash.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:54 PM

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. — Law enforcement has released the identity of the 25-year-old man who died in a rollover crash southwest of Buxton on Tuesday, July 11.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 12:52 p.m.

A Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on 155th Avenue Northeast, which is a minimum-maintenance road, when it entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver, David Skeldum, of Mayville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.


