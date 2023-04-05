Latest round of snow increases chances of major flooding in Red River Valley

GRAND FORKS — The chances of major flooding in cities along the Red River are increasing as this week’s blizzard moves out of the region.

In Grand Forks, Blizzard Fred dropped at least 10 inches of snow Tuesday, according to WDAY.

Prior to the storm's arrival, the NWS was predicting moderate to major flooding along most of the Red River Valley, with the most severe flooding in the southern valley. Amanda Lee, service hydrologist for the NWS in Grand Forks, says the latest round of snow could push more areas to major flood levels this spring.

“Up here in the Grand Forks and Oslo (Minnesota) areas, like Grand Forks and northward, breaching major flood stages is looking to be nearly a guarantee after this precipitation,” she said.

The final probabilistic spring flood outlook of 2023 was released by the NWS on March 23. In that outlook, the Red River in Grand Forks had a 50% chance of reaching 44.4 feet, considered moderate flooding, and Fargo had a 50% chance of the river reaching 34.2 feet, considered major flooding.

With additional precipitation from this week’s storm, which could bring an inch or more of additional water content, Lee says river heights that were 50% chances at the last flood outlook are now almost guaranteed.

“It’s not really a 50-50 chance anymore for reaching that — that percentage is a lot higher now because of this,” she said.

In Grand Forks, the flood stage is 28 feet, with moderate flooding at 40 feet and major flooding at 46 feet and above. The flood stage in Fargo is 18 feet. River levels of 25 feet constitute moderate flooding and levels of 30 feet or more are considered major flooding.

Because of the storm, river levels this spring will likely reach heights that had a 25% probability in the March 23 flood outlook, said Lee. In that flood outlook, there was a 25% chance that the Red River in Grand Forks would crest at 46.5 feet and 36.4 feet at Fargo.

In 2022, the Red River in Grand Forks crested at 46.1 feet and in 2020, the eighth worst flood on record, it crested at 47.7 feet. For comparison, the devastating Flood of 1997 came after a crest of 54.35 feet.

In Fargo last year, the Red River crested at 26.5 feet.

Other factors — like soil moisture and temperature — also affect river level predictions. Drought conditions in the fall mean the soil is dry and can absorb more moisture, but below-normal temperatures have delayed the spring thaw, which increases the chances of severe flooding. Temperatures for the rest of April will dictate how fast the snow melts and the ground thaws.

“These highs above freezing and lows below freezing will help us start melting slowly, which will be nice,” Lee said. “The kicker is going to be what happens the rest of the month precipitation-wise.”

Lee says the snow will likely begin to melt in earnest late next week into late April, but it is too far out to predict precipitation for the end of the month.

“The next 10 days or so are pretty quiet precipitation-wise, so that’s good news, but looking further out for the second half of the month, we’re not entirely sure yet,” she said.

Downstream from Grand Forks, Oslo was already at risk of a major flood before Tuesday's blizzard, according to the March 23 flood outlook. The major flood stage in Oslo is 36 feet, and the outlook predicted a 75% chance of Red River cresting at 35.7 feet, 50% chance of it cresting at 36.3 feet and a 25% chance of it cresting at 37.3 feet. In 2022, Oslo became an island as the Red River crested at 37.47 feet.

The same outlook in Drayton, North Dakota, predicted a 75% chance of a 40.1-foot flood, 50% chance of the river reaching 40.8 feet and 25% chance of 41.8 feet. Moderate flooding in Drayton is 38 feet and above and major flooding starts at 42 feet. Last year, Drayton experienced major flooding with a crest of 43.3 feet.

Near the Canada border, the Red River in Pembina had a 75% chance of cresting at 47.7 feet, 50% chance of 49.6 feet and 25% chance of 52.3 feet. The major flood stage in Pembina is 49 feet. The river crested at 52.3 feet last year, the third crest flood recorded in Pembina.

For the Red Lake River, a tributary of the Red River that runs through Crookston and Fisher, Minnesota, the March 23 flood outlook predicted a 50% chance of minor flooding at 17.9 feet and a 25% chance of moderate flooding at 20.1 feet at the gauge in Crookston. Last year, the city fought rising water with sandbags as the river rose to 27.2 feet.

“(We’re) looking at the threat to be more in that 25% range, which isn’t too much worse, but it is bringing more locations into that major category rather than moderate,” Lee said.