Kelly Armstrong on House passage of National Defense Authorization Act: 'It's a win for national security'

GRAND FORKS – After the U.S. House on Friday approved the National Defense Authorization Act, North Dakota's lone U.S. representative said he believes it will help military missions and bases in North Dakota.

The NDAA passed the House in a 219-210 vote, generally along party lines, although four Republicans voted against the bill and four Democrats voted in favor. The bill came out of committee with a 58-1 vote.

It now heads to the Senate.

Generally, defense bills pass with strong favor from both parties, but the NDAA this year prompted partisan splits after amendments were added that some Democrats said pushed a GOP social agenda.

Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., on Friday said the NDAA’s approval is good for military personnel in the state. He specifically mentioned Air Force bases in Grand Forks and Minot in the statement, which was sent to the media Friday morning.

“We must ensure our armed forces have the resources and assurances they need to fulfill their mission. This year’s NDAA does just that,” he said. “It promotes essential missions in North Dakota, including Grand Forks Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base, and the North Dakota National Guard.”

The bill authorizes $886 billion in spending and includes a 5.2% pay raise for military personnel. The raise is “the largest in more than 20 years and comes when our military is falling far short of recruiting goals,” Armstrong said.

He also said the NDAA “cracks down on waste, fraud, and abuse by consolidating inefficient programs and improving oversight” and it also funds a national defense effort against increasing aggression from China.

“It’s a win for our national security,” Armstrong said.

Last year, the National Defense Authorization Act breezed through the House, 329-101. This year, controversy swirled leading up to the vote.

Shortly after House passage Friday, Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minnesota, said House Republicans “have once again abandoned any sense of bipartisanship” by pushing a bill with “extreme policy riders.”

McCollum, ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, said she fought hard in recent weeks against what she called “outrageous provisions” added to the NDAA.

“Provisions that deny reproductive health care access to our service members and their families, attack the rights of LGBTQ+ service members, and discourage building a diverse military have no place in the NDAA, just like they have no place in the annual appropriations process,” McCollum said in a statement released Friday morning. “I am deeply concerned that if this NDAA were to become law as written, it would signal to many Americans who want to join our all-volunteer military that they are unwelcome. Our service members sacrifice so much to protect and defend our nation. They deserve better than this partisan process Republicans have created to cater to their right wing.”

