News

Jury finds Devils Lake man guilty of gross sexual imposition

His sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

Howard Anthony Studhorse Mugshot
Lake Region Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
February 16, 2023 02:18 PM

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Devils Lake man charged with multiple counts of gross sexual imposition was found guilty after a three-day jury trial.

Howard Anthony Studhorse, 61, was convicted of two counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, three counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition and one count of Class A misdemeanor contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

The verdict was met on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Studhorse was initially charged with an additional count of Class A felony gross sexual imposition, but the charge was dismissed in early February.

Studhorse’s sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.


