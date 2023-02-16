Jury finds Devils Lake man guilty of gross sexual imposition

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Devils Lake man charged with multiple counts of gross sexual imposition was found guilty after a three-day jury trial.

Howard Anthony Studhorse, 61, was convicted of two counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, three counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition and one count of Class A misdemeanor contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

The verdict was met on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Studhorse was initially charged with an additional count of Class A felony gross sexual imposition, but the charge was dismissed in early February.

Studhorse’s sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

