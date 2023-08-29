6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UPDATE: Missing Fargo man located in Jamestown, police say

Eric Lee Williamson, 37, was reported missing after he didn't show up for a family event

Williamson, Eric photo 08292023.jpg
Eric Lee Williamson
Contributed / The Jamestown Sun
By Staff reports
Today at 11:24 AM

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Fargo man who was reported missing has been located, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, Jamestown assistant chief of police.

Eric Lee Williamson, 37, was found in Jamestown on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and put into contact with his family, Blinsky said.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter," he said.

Previously, Williamson was last seen by family members Sunday, Aug. 27, in Jamestown. He lives in Fargo but was supposed to attend a family function Monday, Aug. 28, and did not show up.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
