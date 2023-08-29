UPDATE: Missing Fargo man located in Jamestown, police say

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Fargo man who was reported missing has been located, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, Jamestown assistant chief of police.

Eric Lee Williamson, 37, was found in Jamestown on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and put into contact with his family, Blinsky said.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter," he said.

Previously, Williamson was last seen by family members Sunday, Aug. 27, in Jamestown. He lives in Fargo but was supposed to attend a family function Monday, Aug. 28, and did not show up.