Inheritance scam targets North Dakota residents by mail

Parrell Grossman, director of the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division, referred to the letters as an “inheritance scam,” a concept that has been around “for many years.”

By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:30 PM

GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota Attorney General's Office has received more than a dozen reports from residents who recently received scam letters in the mail.

Parrell Grossman, director of the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division, referred to the letters as an “inheritance scam,” a concept that has been around for years.

“It leads you to believe that you've received some inheritance from somebody you don't even know … and then, ultimately, they ask you to send money to receive those funds,” he said.

According to Grossman, most victims who respond to scams like this end up losing thousands of dollars.

The Attorney General’s Office began receiving reports of this particular scam toward the end of March. By Tuesday, April 4, the office received 15 reports by either phone call or email.

Though it hasn’t been a “large amount,” Grossman noted that “it only takes one victim.”

“So far, with the reports we've received, we're not aware of any particular North Dakota victims in this last cycle,” he said.

Though mail scams have become less common than email scams, Grossman said mail scams may be “more effective, particularly with seniors or maybe individuals who … don't own computers.”

Inheritance scams may tell potential victims that an unclaimed inheritance under their name has been found. The message may be more vague, suggesting that their inquiry revealed the person as an eligible relative.

“Unfortunately, there are many different angles that they use,” Grossman said.

Scams go in and out of use. According to Grossman, the scams can be more effective “when they’re recirculated” at a time the public hasn’t been educated on them.

“I think that’s likely what’s going on,” he said.

Inheritance scam letters often give fictitious names of lawyers and law firms.

“They might just use a legitimate name of a law firm, without necessarily providing any correct information,” Grossman said.

Importantly, just because a legitimate lawyer and law firm might be listed in the letter does not mean the letter itself is legitimate.

“Under no circumstances should they ever … send money to a stranger,” Grossman said.

