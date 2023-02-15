In 20 years, North Dakota's rate of sexually transmitted diseases spiked more than 350%

FARGO — A study released just before Valentine's Day shows that between 2000 and 2020, the rate of sexually transmitted diseases per 100,000 residents jumped in North Dakota by 369%, the highest increase in the nation.

Of five major STD categories, North Dakota saw the largest increase in rate per capita, followed by Utah, which had an increase of 291%, according to the study by online research group ValuePenguin, which analyzed figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The study examined cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and three types of syphilis: congenital syphilis (when a mother passes the disease to her baby during pregnancy), early non-primary, non-secondary syphilis (an early stage of the disease) and primary and secondary syphilis (a stage when symptoms become more noticeable).

In Minnesota, the rate of the five diseases was up 162% from 2000 to 2020. In South Dakota, the rate increased 178% over the same time period.

Here's how the number of STD cases per 100,000 residents changed in Minnesota and the Dakotas over 20 years:



In North Dakota, the number of STD cases per 100,000 residents went from 153 in 2000 to 719 in 2020.

In South Dakota, the number of STD cases per 100,000 residents went from 279 in 2000 to 777 in 2020.

In Minnesota, the number of STD cases per 100,000 residents went from 228 in 2000 to 599 in 2020.

The study attributed the spikes in cases to reduced STD prevention awareness, a failure to practice safe sex, and antibiotic-resistant strains of the diseases.

"It’s difficult to pinpoint the causes that led to the spikes in North Dakota’s and Utah’s STD rates between 2000 and 2020," according to the study.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services pointed to large outbreaks of syphilis in nearby states as a particular struggle. To combat rising STD numbers, the state recommends that doctors and other health care professionals obtain a sexual risk history for all patients, and test more for STDs. The state also recommends pregnant women be tested for syphilis at their first prenatal visit.

The Utah Department of Health said potential increases in high risk behaviors and available testing is likely the reason for its high numbers.

Nationally, cases of chlamydia increased the most, followed by gonorrhea. Chlamydia jumped from 708,698 cases in 2000 to 1,579,885 cases in 2020. Gonorrhea cases roughly doubled from 362,920 cases in 2000 to 677,769 cases in 2020.

Early cases of syphilis went from 9,465 in 2000 to 43,145 in 2020; cases of primary and secondary syphilis went from 5,973 to 41,655; and cases of congenital syphilis went from 580 to 2,148.

During the primary stage of syphilis, a person may notice sores where the syphilis exposure occurred and should seek treatment immediately. Without treatment, syphilis may spread to the brain and nervous system, potentially causing muscle weakness, or possibly dementia.

Chlamydia is a common STD caused by bacteria that affects men and women. In women, chlamydia can result in (sometimes fatal) ectopic pregnancies and could cause permanent reproductive system damage. Chlamydia can spread through having sex (vaginal, anal or oral) with someone who has chlamydia. The STD can also pass from mother to baby during childbirth.

Gonorrhea is an STD common among young people. In men, the bacteria that cause gonorrhea can lead to issues with the testicles and prostate. Infected women may experience bleeding between periods, painful urination and pelvic inflammatory disease — an infection of the uterus that can lead to infertility. Gonorrhea is spread through having sex or can be passed from mother to baby during childbirth.