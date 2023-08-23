Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Identity of West Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash released

The crash took place on Thursday night, Aug. 17, one mile west of Pekin on ND Highway 15.

Pekin ND.JPG
Pekin, North Dakota
Google Maps
By Sav Kelly
Today at 1:35 PM

NELSON COUNTY — Law enforcement released the identity of the 45-year-old West Fargo man killed in a motorcycle crash outside of Pekin, North Dakota.

The crash took place on Thursday night, Aug. 17, one mile west of Pekin on ND Highway 15.

Driving a 2013 Suzuki Motorcycle, Bryan Sukut was traveling west from Pekin to Tolna. His motorcycle began to enter the north ditch while negotiating a curve, according to a Wednesday, Aug. 23, press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle struck a railroad crossing embankment, which caused Sukut to be ejected from the vehicle. He struck the railroad and sustained fatal injuries, the release said.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Potatoes
Community
Northland Potato Growers Association to host its annual Field Day
42m ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
A sign on a building reads "Fiserv Forum."
North Dakota
LIVE UPDATES: Rising heat keeps traffic low outside GOP debate arena
1h ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
Layton Kessler.png
North Dakota
Former Bismarck gym employee recorded women in tanning booth with hidden camera, police allege
3h ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Roosevelt Elementary teachers helping students maintain social distancing guidelines while boarding the schoolbus on the first day of the 2020 to 2021 school year.jpg
North Dakota
As school year nears, North Dakota's new transgender law set to impact students across the state
14h ago
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
East Grand Forks City Hall
Local
East Grand Forks City Council reviews funding for new police bodycams
19h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Voigt
PKG.Still001 (8).jpg
Moorhead
'I had a good run:' 1969 long jump record holder meets Moorhead Spud who just broke it
17h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
08xx23 TammySchmitz1.jpg
Community
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Tammy Schmitz back, ready to put a twist on traditional flavors
6h ago
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel