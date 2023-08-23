Identity of West Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash released

NELSON COUNTY — Law enforcement released the identity of the 45-year-old West Fargo man killed in a motorcycle crash outside of Pekin, North Dakota.

The crash took place on Thursday night, Aug. 17, one mile west of Pekin on ND Highway 15.

Driving a 2013 Suzuki Motorcycle, Bryan Sukut was traveling west from Pekin to Tolna. His motorcycle began to enter the north ditch while negotiating a curve, according to a Wednesday, Aug. 23, press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle struck a railroad crossing embankment, which caused Sukut to be ejected from the vehicle. He struck the railroad and sustained fatal injuries, the release said.