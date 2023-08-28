Identity of Grafton man injured in motorcycle crash released

WALSH COUNTY — The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the identity of the Grafton man injured in a motorcycle crash near Park River on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to the updated press release, 31-year-old Casey James Moe was driving a 2023 Harley Davidson northbound on Walsh County Road 12. He failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, so the vehicle entered the east ditch, tripped and ejected Moe.

Moe sustained serious injuries and was transported to First Care Health Center by the Park River Ambulance Service.

The crash is under investigation.