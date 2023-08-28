6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Identity of Grafton man injured in motorcycle crash released

The crash occurred on Saturday afternoon, near Park River.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 9:24 AM

WALSH COUNTY — The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the identity of the Grafton man injured in a motorcycle crash near Park River on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to the updated press release, 31-year-old Casey James Moe was driving a 2023 Harley Davidson northbound on Walsh County Road 12. He failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, so the vehicle entered the east ditch, tripped and ejected Moe.

Moe sustained serious injuries and was transported to First Care Health Center by the Park River Ambulance Service.

The crash is under investigation.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
