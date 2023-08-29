Hypersonic missile testing data center set for Fargo’s Hector Field

FARGO — The Air National Guard base at Hector Field will soon be home to a hypersonic missile data processing center for the U.S. military.

Making the announcement at the Grand Farm Autonomous Nation Conference at the Fargo Microsoft campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said the program is part of the Sky Range hypersonic missile testing program, which will allow data scientists to better understand and access terabytes of information.

“Sky Range is a game-changer for our nation’s efforts to develop and test the next generation of hypersonic missiles, and North Dakota plays an ever-more central role in this critical aspect of our defense,” he said before an audience of more than 100 people.

The unmanned aircraft system-based missile tests will be data-intensive and require a secure data processing center, Hoeven said.

Sky Range does not involve flights in local airspace. The U.S. Defense Department tests hypersonic vehicles in airspace over the open ocean. Unmanned aircraft operated from Grand Sky, adjacent to Grand Forks Air Force Base, will collect data from these tests, and the data will be processed in Fargo.

ADVERTISEMENT

More by C.S. Hagen











Hoeven chose to make the announcement at the Grand Farm Autonomous Nation Conference because the event’s purpose was to bring the best and brightest minds in the autonomous industry together with policymakers to tackle issues from workforce shortages to technology gaps, he said.

Hypersonic missiles travel from one to five miles per second, or between five and 25 times the speed of sound, and they’re a weapon that America’s adversaries, like China and Russia, are also trying to develop, Hoeven said.

“Our adversaries are developing hypersonic missiles, and we have to find a way to stay ahead,” he said.

The Sky Range project, which is set to begin at Hector Field in 2025, falls under the purview of the Test Resource Management Center, an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense that tests weapons systems for the U.S. military, said George Rumford, director of the Test Resource Management Center.

Testing hypersonic missiles is a cumbersome and expensive project, Hoeven said.

“Right now, the missiles are tested by ship. We had to find a better way to test these things than lining up ships in the ocean," he said. "It’s a whole new paradigm. He (Rumford) is masterminding how to do this, and it’s unbelievable how he’s finding assets and people to do it.”

And by the time ships are prepared to begin testing, adversaries are aware and watching, Hoeven said.

Sky Range will replace the ships with modified unmanned aerial systems that can deploy quickly and will increase testing capacity, a news release from Hoeven's office said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, Hoeven worked to establish Sky Range at the Grand Sky unmanned aerial systems technology and business park in Grand Forks, where modified unmanned aircraft, including the RQ-4 Global Hawks, will be used to test the next generation of hypersonic missiles.

The program was expedited after Hoeven secured $17.5 million in 2021 to replace the North Dakota National Guard 119th Wing’s MQ-9 Reaper operations center.

The new operations center will be ready later this year, and the old operations center at Hector Field will house the Test Resource Management Center's Sky Range hypersonic missile testing program in 2025.

“We can save Sky Range time and money, because we already have the perfect facility at Hector Field for this data processing center. We will have a vacant, secure facility that can be quickly adapted to Sky Range’s needs in time for the program to start activities in 2025,” Hoeven said, adding that a new facility could cost as much as $20 million.

“We’ve probably accelerated getting a data center by two years and saved millions of dollars in the process,” he said.

As the technology behind hypersonic missiles advances, so does the amount of data the weapons collect, Rumford said.

“We don’t have data streams, we have data rivers,” he said, adding he is particularly focused on the talent pipeline, or data scientists who can learn to decipher data quickly.

“Data and data scientists is something our nation needs to expand on. We need more skill sets, and it’s a great career field to go into,” Rumford said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hypersonic tractors are next?” Hoeven joked.