How a black cat helps a homeless veteran in Fargo stay positive

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

FARGO — Jayde Pickar stroked his cat’s head with ringed fingers. The black cat, named Adon;s, purred, burrowing his head against Pickar's chest before looking up at his 28-year-old owner, as if he knew the semicolon in his name was something special.

“The semicolon. It’s a symbol for people who struggle with depression and thoughts of suicide. The semicolon is where the story stops but can continue on after the semicolon," said Pickar, a veteran now homeless after years of working more than 70 hours a week. "It’s like you’ve been at that point, but you decided to keep going with life."

Pickar has never attempted suicide, he said, but the thought has crossed his mind. Family, and his cat Adon;s — pronounced Adonis — and dreams of traveling the world keep him from that dark precipice.

“Any time I have a cat, I make sure their name has an ‘i’ in it so I can change the ‘i’ to a semicolon,” Pickar said.

Adorned with a cerulean necklace he made, piercings and rings, Pickar showed a picture of a tattoo of his cat that is on his back before talking about how one of his friends died by suicide his senior year in high school.

“I still think about it every day. The day it happened, she was dropped off at school by her mom, and then she left the school. And as I was leaving my house, I saw her walking toward a gas station. Then a few hours later, they called us in and told us there had been an accident,” Pickar said.

“And I can’t help but wonder (what would have happened) if I had only talked to her,” he said.

Four days out of high school, Pickar joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and later served near Minneapolis as an aircraft firefighter, specializing in fighting specific aircraft crashes. At the same time, he worked 70 to 80 hours every week in places like McDonald's, Walmart, gas stations, an egg company, a sheet metal company, an industrial freezer, The Forum in Detroit Lakes, landscaping and at an industrial painting company.

“I’ve been doing that for the last six or seven years — I’m always working. I don’t know if it’s a necessity; I just don’t like sitting at home. I don’t like going out and spending money, but my luck isn’t the greatest,” Pickar said.

The tattoo that Jayde Pickar has on his back of his cat Adon;s, pronounced Adonis. C.S. Hagen / The Forum

“I love black cats, and I know they say black cats bring bad luck. Yes, I’ve had bad luck in my life, but I wouldn’t have made it without him,” he said. Adon;s tucked his head into Pickar's arm as if embarrassed of the attention.

No matter how many hours Pickar worked, however, he couldn’t make ends meet. In May this year, a catastrophe struck in the form of mold growing in his apartment. He told management about the issue, but the mold was not fixed.

Then, he noticed blood in his cat’s stool, and he was forced with a choice: pay rent or pay for his cat’s medical bills.

Having him in my life has meant everything to me. Jayde Pickar, of his cat Adon;s

It was not much of a choice for Pickar after he described how Adon;s stuck by his side during two months of back injury and surgery in 2017.

“After my back popped, he did not leave me alone. He was always laying with me, purring, and I read online that cats will purr to help you heal,” Pickar said.

He came close to tears describing the scenario, saying he has had four friends who have killed themselves. Adon;s seems to understand his grief.

“Having him in my life has meant everything to me,” Pickar said.

Now, Pickar is technically homeless. He was kicked out of his apartment and is staying four days a week at the Biltmore Hotel on Main Avenue, where he works as a server. The remaining days, he lives with his mother. He’s looking for more work and for a new apartment so he can put his life back together.

Despite his challenges, he works with a smile. Recently, a customer wrote management a note praising his good attitude and service.

Jayde Pickar shows a note he received from a customer while working at the Biltmore Hotel & Suites on Main Avenue on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. C.S. Hagen / The Forum

“116 wanted to give compliments to Jade (Jayde). Said he was very pleasant and it was refreshing to have a waiter that was so upbeat and happy and didn’t complain,” the note from Room 116 said.

“Things being more expensive has made it hard, and working in North Dakota as a server, we rely on tips, so I provide the best experience, not so I get a nice tip, but mostly for the people to come back,” Pickar said.

The minimum hourly wage for tipped employees in North Dakota is $4.86, according to the state Department of Labor.

“I’m just trying to get money saved up so I can build my credit. I’ve started applying at other apartments, but I keep getting denied, so right now I am just trying to pay things off and get caught up so I can find somewhere to live,” Pickar said.

“Technically, I am homeless. I am lucky that my mom has a house where I can stay for a couple of days, and the hotel is nice to give me a discount,” he said.

Until he can find a new apartment, Pickar finds solace in Adon;s.

“He cuddles with me every night, and he’s there when I wake up in the morning with him looking at me,” Pickar said.

The varied experiences, the work ethic he learned growing up in Nimrod, Minnesota, is part of his secret facing a room full of drinkers. Although he attended college to study accounting, he has discovered serving is a job he enjoys.

Rob Zastre, general manager of Biltmore Hotel and Suites and O'Kelly's Bar and Grill, said Pickar is an "upstanding individual" and that he wishes his "work ethic and kindness was more contagious."

Since childhood, Pickar's dream has been to participate in the reality competition television show “Survivor.”

“I’ve continued to push myself through life, and with my back the way it is, and even if I have to medevac in the middle of the show, the chance to live my childhood dream would be 1,000% worth it,” Pickar said.

For now, he will focus on fixing his credit and making sure he serves “one table at a time” the best way he knows how.

He takes pleasure in the simple things, like when the Northern Lights are out in full color, he puts a collar on his black cat and goes out to watch, grateful to have a furry friend at his side.

“My cat, he’s doing better. He’s been my rock for the last six years. Having a cat around for me is just like having a best friend that is constantly there for me, and I can take him anywhere,” Pickar said.