House passes bill to bar foreign governments from buying ag land in North Dakota

The bill and its amendments unanimously passed the Senate in a floor vote last week

North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck. Forum file photo
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 6:08 PM

BISMARCK — The North Dakota House voted 90-1 to pass House Bill 1135, a bill seeking to bar foreign governments and businesses they control from buying agricultural land in the state.

The bill and its proposed amendments unanimously passed the Senate in a floor vote last week . The House already passed the bill in a 93-0 vote on Feb. 20 , but the vote on Tuesday approved two amendments made in the Senate regarding exceptions on land purchases by foreign governments.

One of those amendments is that the prohibition on foreign ownership of agricultural land wouldn’t apply to land that is used for “agriculture research and development or experimental purposes, including testing, developing or producing crop production inputs, including seed, fertilizer, pesticides, soil amendments, plants or biologicals.”

Another amendment also makes an exception for the amount of acres that can be used for research purposes. The Senate limited the amount to 160 acres.

House Bill 1135 by inforumdocs

A “foreign government,” as listed in the bill, doesn’t include Canada or its provinces or territories.

If it becomes law, legislation in House Bill 1135 would not affect land held by a foreign government before July 1, 2023.

READ MORE FUFENG NEWS

House Bill 1135, introduced by Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, isn’t the only bill related to foreign foreign entities acquiring or investing in land in the state making its way through the Legislature. Senate Bill 2371 , which focuses on foreign adversaries and would prohibit county commissions and city councils from establishing development agreements with entities deemed "foreign adversaries" of the United States, is still being heard in the House Agriculture Committee.

House Bill 1503, which sought to prohibit foreign ownership of real property in North Dakota, passed the House 93-0 on Feb. 21, but failed 45-2 during a Senate floor vote on March 20 due to its similarities to Senate Bill 2371.

