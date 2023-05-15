99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
High-risk sex offender missing from Devils Lake area

Shawn Johnston was last seen leaving the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake around 1:06 a.m. on May 15.

Shawn Johnston
North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:28 PM

GRAND FORKS — A high-risk sex offender has removed his global positioning monitoring bracelet and can no longer be located.

According to a press release, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Grand Forks Police Department and North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are seeking 31-year-old Shawn Johnston.

Johnston left the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake around 1:06 a.m. on May 15. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Johnston is African American, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and approximately 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair, the release said.

Johnston was residing in Devils Lake, but he has ties to Grand Forks and may be returning there. He is currently on probation for failure to register as a sexual offender, a Class C felony, with Burleigh County District Court, the release said.

According to the North Dakota sex offender registry, Johnston was convicted of corruption or solicitation of a minor in 2013 and 2017.

Anyone with information regarding Johnston's whereabouts is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency, or one of the following: the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department at 701-662-0708, Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000 or the Grand Forks Parole and Probation office at 701-795-3873.

Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
