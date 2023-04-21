Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to child pornography possession charges in Traill County

TRAILL COUNTY – A Grand Forks man pleaded not guilty to five counts of Class C felony possession of child pornography in Traill County.

Nicholas Jon Kidwell, 38, waived his preliminary hearing and arraignment on Wednesday, April 19.

According to an affidavit in the case, in June 2022, law enforcement received a search warrant for two cell phones at Kidwell's place of employment in Buxton, North Dakota.

During the search, they “located one video and four images of suspected child pornography,” the affidavit said.

Kidwell's next hearing, a felony dispositional conference, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 21.

ADVERTISEMENT