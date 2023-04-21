99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to child pornography possession charges in Traill County

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 1:26 PM

TRAILL COUNTY – A Grand Forks man pleaded not guilty to five counts of Class C felony possession of child pornography in Traill County.

Nicholas Jon Kidwell, 38, waived his preliminary hearing and arraignment on Wednesday, April 19.

According to an affidavit in the case, in June 2022, law enforcement received a search warrant for two cell phones at Kidwell's place of employment in Buxton, North Dakota.

During the search, they “located one video and four images of suspected child pornography,” the affidavit said.

Kidwell's next hearing, a felony dispositional conference, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 21.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
