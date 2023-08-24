Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks man pleads guilty to child porn possession in Traill County

Nicholas Jon Kidwell is charged with five counts of child porn possession. He pleaded guilty to one count. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:53 PM

TRAILL COUNTY — A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to child pornography possession in Traill County on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Late last year, five counts of Class C felony child pornography possession were filed against 38-year-old Nicholas Jon Kidwell. He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but has now pleaded guilty to one count.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement located one video and four images of suspected child pornography on two cell phones belonging to Kidwell.

The sentencing memorandum leaves Kidwell's sentence open to argument. The state recommends Kidwell serve 20 months in custody, while Kidwell requests 180 days. Kidwell asks the court to consider placing him on electronic home monitoring for some of the sentence, whatever the length may be, so he can continue working.

Kidwell requests that his conviction be deemed a misdemeanor so he will "remain employable and continue to provide for his family," court documents say.

"Kidwell's actions resulted, in part, from untreated mental health issues," the memorandum says.

He has chronic anxiety and depression, which were untreated at the time he viewed child pornography. The memorandum says if Kidwell's mental health issues "can be controlled, recidivism is unlikely."

Kidwell's sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
