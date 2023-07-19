6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Grand Forks man killed in west-central Minnesota crash

A 35-year-old man from Grand Forks, North Dakota, died after a fatal crash reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

traffic-accident.jpg
By Forum News Service
Today at 7:40 PM

BENSON, Minn. — The crash Tuesday morning that forced the closure of Minnesota Highway 9 east of Benson killed one of the drivers.

At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol posted a report that the crash was a fatal accident.

According to the accident report, a Kenworth semi, driven by 64-year-old Jeffrey Robert King, of Spicer, Minnesota, was westbound on Highway 9 as a Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling southbound on County Road 31. The Volkswagen failed to stop at the intersection, and the vehicles collided.

King was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

According to the State Patrol, the fatal injury was suffered by a 35-year-old man from Grand Forks, North Dakota. The identity of the driver is currently being withheld and is expected to be released Wednesday morning. He was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to the report, and no other details were listed about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roadway was closed for several hours by the Minnesota Department of Transportation before the accident scene was cleared and traffic was opened up again.

Also responding to the scent Tuesday were the Swift County Sheriff's Office, Benson Fire and Police departments, Centra Care Emergency Medical Services and the DeGraff Fire Department.

What To Read Next
Bison TRNP
North Dakota
Bison attack leaves woman seriously injured at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
10h ago
 · 
By  Jason R. O'Day
2EFB1338-20E1-4BDF-9F13-BACC49A705F5.jpeg
North Dakota
Project Tundra carbon capture plans may not be worth climate, financial risks
11h ago
 · 
By  Michael Standaert / North Dakota News Cooperative
071823.N.FF.WallinDecals
North Dakota
Fundraisers, tributes for Fargo police grow quickly after deadly shooting
12h ago
 · 
By  Wendy Reuer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
botulism deaths .jpg
The Vault
They went to a farm party. But that night, 13 'dined with death'
12h ago
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
Drew+Wrigley_binary_6907692.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota attorney general joins fight over out-of-state abortion info
5h ago
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
071923.S.BP.WHITECLOUD 9.jpg
College
Zach Whitecloud pays it forward, returns to Bemidji after winning Stanley Cup
9h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Bison TRNP 5.28.23.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Bison injures Minnesota woman at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
8h ago
 · 
By  Staff Report