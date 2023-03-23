Grand Forks County among counties to receive grant funding for home repairs from last year's snowstorms

BISMARCK — Grants are available to help people repair their homes that were damaged by severe storms and snowstorms in 2022, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development North Dakota State Director Erin Oban.

People living within 41 counties in the state, including Grand Forks County are eligible for the funding. Homes must be located in a presidentially declared disaster area.

“A home is one of the largest and most significant investments an individual or family will ever make,” Oban said in a press release. “Affordable, accessible housing builds communities and provides safety, security, and dignity to each of us who are fortunate to buy or rent a place to call home."

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. People may apply to receive grants up to $40,675 from the USDA to repair their homes.

The funds will be available until expended, and can also be used to prepare a site for a manufactured home and relocate a manufactured home.

Along with needing to be located in a presidentially declared disaster area, to be eligible applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low-limits based on their household size and county and homes need to be located in an eligible rural area.

The counties included are: Barnes, Kidder, Renville, Billings, LaMoure, Richland, Bottineau, Logan, Rolette, Burke, McHenry, Sargent, Cavalier, McIntosh, Steele, Dickey, McKenzie, Stutsman, Divide, McLean, Towner Dunn, Mercer, Traill, Foster, Mountrail, Walsh, Golden Valley, Nelson, Ward, Grand Forks, Oliver Wells, Grant, Pembina, Williams, Griggs and Ramsey

To learn more about the program, go to the USDA website.