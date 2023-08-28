6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News North Dakota

Grafton physician appointed to Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch board

Lokensgard Picture .png
Dr. Karin Lokensgard Pierce
Contributed
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 4:46 PM

GRAFTON, North Dakota — Dr. Karin Lokensgard Pierce, a family physician with Unity Medical Center here, has been appointed by the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch organization to its program board of directors, it was announced Monday, Aug. 28.

Board-certified in family medicine, Lokensgard Pierce is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and its state affiliate chapter.

She is looking forward to using her professional training to support the mission of the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, and provide insight, advice and recommendations based on knowledge from her medical practice expertise, according to a news release.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is a Christ-centered residential treatment and education center for children and their families. Its staff helps troubled children by providing psychiatric therapy and trauma-informed care.

Children who are ages 10 to 18 receive care in residential campuses in Bismarck, Minot and Fargo.

The Ranch also provides outpatient psychiatric and psychological services through its outpatient clinic, Dakota Family Services, and personalized education for kids who have psychiatric, behavioral and trauma issues through Dakota Memorial School in Fargo and Minot.

Dakota Family Services clinics, located in Fargo and Minot, are staffed by mental health professionals who provide outpatient behavioral health care for children, adolescents and adults in a multi-disciplinary setting. Comprehensive psychological and psychiatric services including assessment, evaluation, individual therapy, medication management, and psychological testing.

