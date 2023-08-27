6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grafton man seriously injured in Walsh County motorcycle crash

By Sav Kelly
Today at 7:35 AM

WALSH COUNTY — A Grafton man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash northwest of Park River on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Walsh County Road 12, approximately two miles northwest of Park River, when the 31-year-old driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The vehicle entered the east ditch and tripped. The driver was ejected and sustained serious injuries, so he was transported to First Care Health Center by the Park River Ambulance Service.

The crash is under investigation.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
