Grafton man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition, other charges

GRAFTON, N.D. – A Grafton man pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition and other charges on Tuesday, April 11.

Jose Alberto Hernandez, 40, was arrested in January. He is charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, Class B felony luring minors by computer and Class C felony solicitation of a minor.

The Class AA felony charge has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

According to an affidavit in the case, a witness claimed Hernandez engaged in sexual conversations through text message with a 14-year-old.

In a text conversation, Hernandez “relentlessly” attempted to get the girl “to agree to have sexual intercourse with him in exchange for payment,” court documents say.

Another girl spoke with law enforcement, telling them she and Hernandez “engaged in sexual intercourse,” the affidavit said.

She was 13 at the time.

Hernandez is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in July.