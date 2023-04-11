99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Grafton man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition, other charges

He is anticipated to stand trial later this year.

JoseAHernandez.JPG
Jose Alberto Hernandez
Walsh County Jail
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:47 PM

GRAFTON, N.D. – A Grafton man pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition and other charges on Tuesday, April 11.

Jose Alberto Hernandez, 40, was arrested in January. He is charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, Class B felony luring minors by computer and Class C felony solicitation of a minor.

The Class AA felony charge has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

According to an affidavit in the case, a witness claimed Hernandez engaged in sexual conversations through text message with a 14-year-old.

In a text conversation, Hernandez “relentlessly” attempted to get the girl “to agree to have sexual intercourse with him in exchange for payment,” court documents say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another girl spoke with law enforcement, telling them she and Hernandez “engaged in sexual intercourse,” the affidavit said.

She was 13 at the time.

Hernandez is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in July.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
N.D. Capitol building.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate passes $10M school voucher bill
April 11, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
051521.B.FF.NICE05.jpg
North Dakota
Cigar lounges will soon be legal in North Dakota
April 11, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
30702358513_cb158239e7_o.jpg
North Dakota
Security concerns to drive North Dakota tech mineral boom
April 11, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Standaert / North Dakota News Cooperative
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Grand Forks sign tower logo obelisk Sorlie.JPG
Local
North pedestrian bridge on Greenway closing Wednesday
April 11, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
9d0e26-20220623-truthproject10-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Researchers reveal U’s painful past with Minnesota’s Indigenous people
April 11, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker and Melissa Olson / MPR News
Senators at St. Cloud airport
Minnesota
St. Cloud airport to receive $495K in federal infrastructure funding
April 11, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa