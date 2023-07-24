Grafton man pleads guilty to sex crimes involving minors

GRAFTON — A Grafton man accused of multiple sex crimes involving minors changed his plea on Friday, July 21.

Jose Alberto Hernandez, 40, was arrested in January and charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, which has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He was also charged with Class B felony luring minors by computer and Class C felony solicitation of a minor.

According to an affidavit in the case, Hernandez willfully engaged in a sexual act with a 13-year-old girl. He is also accused of texting a 14-year-old, “relentlessly” trying to convince her “to have sexual intercourse with him in exchange for payment,” the affidavit said.

Hernandez initially pleaded not guilty but, on Friday, July 21, he pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and solicitation of a minor. The remaining charge was dismissed.

Hernandez gave open pleas to the charges. Sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 12, will be determined after the judge reviews the pre-sentence investigation, sexual offender risk assessment and arguments from the state and defense.

