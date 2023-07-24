Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Grafton man pleads guilty to sex crimes involving minors

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 12.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:34 PM

GRAFTON — A Grafton man accused of multiple sex crimes involving minors changed his plea on Friday, July 21.

Jose Alberto Hernandez, 40, was arrested in January and charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, which has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He was also charged with Class B felony luring minors by computer and Class C felony solicitation of a minor.

According to an affidavit in the case, Hernandez willfully engaged in a sexual act with a 13-year-old girl. He is also accused of texting a 14-year-old, “relentlessly” trying to convince her “to have sexual intercourse with him in exchange for payment,” the affidavit said.

Hernandez initially pleaded not guilty but, on Friday, July 21, he pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and solicitation of a minor. The remaining charge was dismissed.

Hernandez gave open pleas to the charges. Sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 12, will be determined after the judge reviews the pre-sentence investigation, sexual offender risk assessment and arguments from the state and defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
DSC04367.JPG
North Dakota
Event marks multi-million dollar projects to expand high-speed internet in North Dakota
1h ago
 · 
By  David Olson
FSA north dakota brief
North Dakota
Valley City police identify man found in Sheyenne River
4h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
5h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch when college hockey's recruiting season opens Aug. 1
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
07xx23 Yunker.jpg
Local
Grand Forks' Dr. Jeffrey Yunker elected president of national optometry board
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Minnesota
Central Minnesota man dies after car goes into river
3h ago
 · 
By  Forum News Service
michael tveit
Members Only
Prep
Warroad coach Michael Tveit remembered for passion, love for hockey, family
3h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe