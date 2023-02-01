Grafton man charged with gross sexual imposition, other crimes

WALSH COUNTY — A Grafton man charged with gross sexual imposition and other crimes had his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Jose Alberto Hernandez, 40, was arrested on Jan. 17.

According to an affidavit in the case, a witness claimed Hernandez had sexual conversations with a 14-year-old via text. Other witnesses reported alleged sexual conduct between Hernandez and a 13-year-old.

Hernandez is being held without bond in another, unrelated, case. His bond will be readdressed after that case is closed.

Hernandez is charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, which has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He is also charged with Class B felony luring minors by computer and Class C felony solicitation of a minor.

