News North Dakota

Grafton man charged with gross sexual imposition, other crimes

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Jose Alberto Hernandez
Walsh County Jail
By Sav Kelly
February 01, 2023 03:35 PM

WALSH COUNTY — A Grafton man charged with gross sexual imposition and other crimes had his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Jose Alberto Hernandez, 40, was arrested on Jan. 17.

According to an affidavit in the case, a witness claimed Hernandez had sexual conversations with a 14-year-old via text. Other witnesses reported alleged sexual conduct between Hernandez and a 13-year-old.

Hernandez is being held without bond in another, unrelated, case. His bond will be readdressed after that case is closed.

Hernandez is charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, which has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He is also charged with Class B felony luring minors by computer and Class C felony solicitation of a minor.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
