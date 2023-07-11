Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 11

News North Dakota

Grafton man arrested after allegedly striking parents with shotgun

He's been charged with four Class C felonies and his bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 1:37 PM

NELSON COUNTY — A Grafton man was arrested for allegedly striking both his parents in the head with a shotgun on Monday, July 10.

Law enforcement was dispatched to a medical call involving two injured people at a residence outside of McVille, North Dakota, at 8:07 a.m.

According to an affidavit in the case, a deputy called the reporting party — Darin Lynn Harder — who said his parents (Geraldine Harder and Darol Harder) needed medical attention due to blunt force head trauma.

Harder, 49, initially wouldn't elaborate about what happened, only saying law enforcement would find out when they arrived, the affidavit said.

Eventually, Harder told law enforcement he'd argued with his father and struck both parents with his shotgun. He said "the damage was done already," the affidavit said.

On scene, Harder allegedly wouldn't leave the residence. He wanted emergency personnel to come inside and assist his parents, the affidavit said. Law enforcement told Harder emergency personnel wouldn't enter the residence until he surrendered himself.

Harder "was talking about suicide by cop or taking his own life," the affidavit said. He also talked about some ongoing personal issues.

Harder suddenly said he'd put the gun down and meet officers in the driveway, the affidavit said. He was transported to the Lake Region Correctional Center without incident.

Inside the residence, Harder's parents were found "with blood pooling around their heads." They were both transported to the hospital, and Geraldine went into surgery, according to Nelson County Sheriff Kurt Schwind.

Harder had been temporarily staying at his parents' residence at the time of the incident, Schwind said.

Harder was arrested for attempted murder , but he was not charged. Since his arrest, he's been charged with four Class C felonies: two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Harder had his initial court appearance on Tuesday morning, July 11. His bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety.

Harder's next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

