News North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum signs bill to allow 'digital wallet' for motorists

Burgum mug.jpg
Gov. Doug Burgum
Today at 5:21 PM

BISMARCK— Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that will allow vehicle owners to store their motor vehicle registration electronically.

House Bill 1080 will allow the North Dakota Department of Transportation to provide a “digital wallet” for motorists. State law already allows for an electronic driver’s license — expected to go live next year, according to a news release from the governor’s office — and for electronic proof of insurance. Currently, paper registration cards are still required to be carried in or on the vehicle, but House Bill 1080 will allow for an electronic version.

Those bills, and more than 30 others Burgum has signed, are designed to change or eliminate more than 400 antiquated, unnecessary and burdensome regulations, the release said.

The Red Tape Reduction Working Group was tasked with identifying regulations, rules and policies that could be changed or eliminated to reduce burdens and lower costs for North Dakota residents and the private sector and make state government is efficient, the release said.

After receiving about 500 ideas from the public, agencies and team members, a number of bills were drafted during the legislative session and through administrative rule changes and process improvement. Eight bills have passed both chambers and await the governor’s signature and 11 bills are pending.

“By cutting red tape and streamlining regulations, we can lower the cost of government, improve efficiency and empower our citizens to reach their full potential,” Burgum said in a statement. “Our administration has embraced innovation over regulation, and these bills support that approach by doing away with unnecessary, duplicative and burdensome red tape.”

Planning is under way to begin a Red Tape Reduction 2.0 effort, which will focus on gathering input from the public and business community.

Sydney Mook has been the managing editor at the Herald since April 2021. In her role she edits and assigns stories and helps reporters develop their work for readers.

Mook has been with the Herald since May 2018 and was first hired as the Herald's higher education reporter where she covered UND and other happenings in state higher education. She was later promoted to community editor in 2019.


For story pitches contact her at smook@gfherald.com or call her at 701-780-1134.
