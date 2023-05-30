Gov. Doug Burgum reappoints UND student Sadie Hanson to State Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK — UND student Sadie Hanson has been reappointed by Gov. Doug Burgum to a second one-year term as the student representative on the State Board of Higher Education.

A Grand Forks native, Hanson recently graduated from UND with bachelor’s degrees in marketing and public affairs, and is pursuing a master's degree in public administration. She previously served as the commissioner of governmental affairs for UND Student Government and as a member of UND’s Strategic Planning Committee

“Sadie has proven to be a capable leader and an effective voice for students in the rapidly changing world of higher education," Burgum said in a release sent to the media. "We look forward to her continued leadership on the board as she represents her peers at North Dakota’s public colleges and universities."

Hanson's term begins on July 1. She was among three students nominated for the seat by the North Dakota Student Association as required by the North Dakota Constitution.

The State Board of Higher Education consists of eight voting members appointed by the governor, including the student representative, along with two non-voting members representing the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff.

