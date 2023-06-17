Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Good day for baseball in Inkster, North Dakota, as teammates from 70-plus years ago reunite

Community comes out to honor state and district championship teams from 1948, 1949 and 1950.

Inkster baseball reunion 2.jpg
Members of the successful Inkster, North Dakota, American Legion baseball teams of more than seven decades ago pose during a reunion Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Inkster. Included in the photo are, from left, Lee Ferguson, Ernie Schanilec, Lloyd Omdahl, Ivan Lucht, Vern Schanilec and Benny Lucht.
Kevin Fee/Grand Forks Herald
By Kevin Fee
Today at 5:11 PM

INKSTER, N.D. – The baseball field is long gone, just like one of former Inkster American Legion star Gerald Verwey’s long home runs.

Inkster baseball reunion 1.jpg
It was a packed house in Inkster, North Dakota, as members of the town's successful American Legion baseball teams of 1948, 1949 and 1950 reunited on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Kevin Fee/Grand Forks Herald

But one would have a hard time believing that when talking to the players who did their hometowns proud more than 70 years ago. Their old baseball park has been replaced by a soybean crop, but memories of the players’ success on the field will never be forgotten.

The only sign of the old baseball diamond now is a stone wall entrance, which has a plaque honoring veterans.

“The baseball diamond, I can picture it,” said Vern Schanilec, former Inkster player. “The baseball mound was too high and it had a grass outfield.”

Schanilec and two older brothers were on the Inkster, N.D., area baseball teams that won the 1949 and 1950 North Dakota Junior American Legion Class B titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an overwhelming display of support, more than 200 people drove in to reminisce during a Saturday, June 17, commemoration of the titles. They gathered in the former Inkster hall.

The 1948 Inkster district co-championship team also was recognized.

Four plaques commemorating Inkster’s accomplishments will be permanently displayed on the stone wall that was a gateway to the former diamond. Coach Omer Scouton is featured on one plaque and the 1948, 1949 and 1950 teams are shown on the others.

Schanilec searched far and wide to uncover memorabilia to showcase during the event. Old baseballs, bats, spikes, trophies, plaques and newspaper clippings lined the back of the hall.

Ernie Schanilec, Vern’s older brother, grasped a ball from the 1949 season inside the hall. It wasn’t just any ball — Schanilec said it was the ball used during the final out of a 4-3 victory over Hankinson in the 1949 state title game.

How did Ernie end up with the ball?

“I made the out. I caught a ground ball, touched third base for a force out and the tournament ended right there. I put this is my pocket," he said.

The ball was given to Ernie Schanilec’s son, who brought it back to Inkster for the event. The ball now will find a home along with the rest of the Inkster area memorabilia at the community center in nearby Gilby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vern Schanilec Inkster reunion.jpg
Vern Schanilec, who now lives in Wsahington, is shown at the Inkster American Legion baseball reunion, held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Inkster. Schanilec organized the event, which commemorated championship teams from more than 70 years ago.
Kevin Fee/Grand Forks Herald

Vern Schanilec spent a month sleeping in what he called a “chateau” in the corner of the hall while preparing for the lively celebration.

“Up until yesterday, I didn’t have it completely ready,” he said.

It went off like a grand slam.

Former Inkster player Lloyd Omdahl wasn’t shocked at the size of the crowd.

“It’s like a road,” he said. “You build a road, people will drive on it. You create an event and people will come. It’s a rising of the community. … This is community.”

The six surviving players from the teams are Vern Schanilec, Ernie Schanilec, Benny Lucht, Ivan Lucht, Lee Ferguson and Omdahl.

The teams and the crowd at the commemoration represented a large area.

“We were a bunch of farm boys, really,” Vern Schanilec said. “We were from Conway, Fordville, Veseleyville, Forest River, Gilby and Inkster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about his favorite part of the day, Vern Schanilec said: "The six players, that tops the list. It just blesses my heart that they’re here.”

By Kevin Fee
Kevin Fee is a freelance reporter for the Herald.
What To Read Next
FSA north dakota brief.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Grand Forks County
June 17, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
1940145+Tractor.jpg
North Dakota
Distracted driving lead cause of crashes involving farm equipment, North Dakota Highway Patrol says
June 17, 2023 06:28 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
DSC01810.JPG
North Dakota
Burgum hires political vets for presidential bid, including ad maker known for 'demon sheep'
June 17, 2023 04:13 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota State Patrol courtesy photo
Minnesota
5 killed in Minneapolis after speeding driver accused of running red light
June 17, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Kristi Miller / St. Paul Pioneer Press
East Grand Forks tower sign logo.jpg
Local
With interim superintendent in place, East Grand Forks to seek permanent replacement later in year
June 17, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Hive flood May 7 2023.JPG
Local
Roof replacement on city-owned HIVE building in downtown Grand Forks scheduled for next month
June 17, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Deb K, Deb W and Anne paddling.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘Ladies from the River’ embark on second leg of canoe trek to Hudson Bay
June 17, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken