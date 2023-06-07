99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Georgia man sentenced for conspiracy to smuggle humans across Canada-U.S. border

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:01 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Georgia man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants on Wednesday, June 7, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo was arrested in November after he was found with a group of suspected illegal immigrants in northeast North Dakota.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office received a call early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. The caller, Ernesto Falcon Jr., said his vehicle was stuck near the intersection of County Road 55 and 138th Avenue.

The group of nine was suspected of a smuggling attempt, and later five adults admitted they were in the U.S. illegally, the affidavit said. They said Arzola-Carrillo and Falcon guided them across the U.S.-Canada border.

Falcon told law enforcement Arzola-Carrillo asked him if he’d be interested in smuggling groups into the U.S., and he eventually agreed due to financial difficulties he’d been facing, the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arzola-Carrillo was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday, June 7. He has credit for time served. The court recommended he be placed as close to Tifton, Georgia, as possible because that’s where his family is located.

After serving his sentence, Arzola-Carrillo will be on supervised release for one year.

Falcon's plea and sentencing are scheduled for August.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Doug Burgum waves to a crowd from behind a podium bearing his campaign sign.
North Dakota
Doug Burgum touts 'small-town common sense' in speech announcing presidential run
June 07, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
Doug Burgum and Kathryn Burgum smile and wave from a stage.
North Dakota
PHOTO GALLERY: Doug Burgum campaign announcement today, and images from his life and career
June 07, 2023 09:52 AM
FSA North Dakota news brief
North Dakota
North Dakota graduates receive National Merit scholarships
June 07, 2023 07:37 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council selects four finalists for city administrator position
June 06, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
3d77f2-20191203-pfas-02.jpg
Minnesota
Report: Removing PFAS from Minnesota wastewater would cost billions
June 07, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Catharine Richert and Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
7dd9a3-20230518-hazyroad01-webp1073.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota air quality this year is off to its worst start on record
June 07, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
Motorcyclist killed in east-central Minn. crash
June 07, 2023 12:11 PM
 · 
By  St. Cloud LIVE