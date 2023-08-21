Georgia man pleads guilty to conspiracy to smuggle humans across U.S.-Canada border

GRAND FORKS — A Georgia man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle humans on Monday, Aug. 21, and was sentenced to 12 months and one day in custody.

Ernesto Falcon Jr. and Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo were arrested in November after law enforcement found them in northeast North Dakota with a group of suspected illegal immigrants.

Both men initially pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to smuggle illegal immigrants, but later changed their pleas. In July, Arzola-Carrillo was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Falcon is ordered to surrender to serve his sentence on Oct. 6. He has credit for time served and, upon release, will be on supervised probation for three years.