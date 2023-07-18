Funeral set in Minnesota for slain Fargo police officer; public Fargo memorial service in the works

FARGO — A funeral is set in Minnesota this weekend to honor the recently sworn-in Fargo police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty after just three months on the job. A public memorial service in Fargo is in the works for next week.

Jake Wallin, 23, a native of St. Michael, Minnesota, died Friday, July 14, when he and two other officers were shot while responding to what appeared to be a routine traffic crash in south Fargo.

The service for Wallin will take place at Pequot Lakes High School at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, according to his obituary published in The Forum.

Pequot Lakes is about 100 miles north of his hometown and about 140 miles east of Fargo.

A private service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa, Minnesota, following the service.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Wallin's memory to the Soldier’s 6 at Soldiers6.com.

The City of Fargo is planning a public service for Wallin next week, the details of which may be announced in a forthcoming video from Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski and posted on the department's Facebook page.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said the service for Wallin will likely be held at Scheels Arena, similar to one held for Jason Moszer, another Fargo Police officer killed in the line of duty in 2016. The date has not yet been finalized.

"We're not sure whether the family will or will not attend, because I think they're very private," Mahoney said.

Governors Doug Burgum and Tim Walz have directed U.S., North Dakota and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff in Wallin's honor Tuesday through sunset Saturday, July 22.

Wallin's obituary states he is survived by his parents, Jeff and Amy Wallin, and his brother, Brady, all of St. Michael; his fiancée, Winter Malone, of Fargo; along with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jake Wallin is shown in this undated photo from St. Michael-Albertville (Minnesota) High School. The 2018 graduate who was newly sworn as a Fargo police officer died July 14, 2023, when he and two other officers were shot while responding to a vehicle crash at 25th Street and 9th Avenue South in Fargo. Contributed

Wallin spent his entire K-12 education at St. Michael-Albertville Schools, graduating from high school in 2018.

He played high school football under coach Jared Essler, a former member of the North Dakota State University Bison football team.

Ann-Marie Foucault, superintendent of St. Michael-Albertville Schools, said she did not know Wallin, as their paths never crossed in the district of 6,700 students.

But she said the character virtues and core values described by others are typical of what’s instilled in their students.

“That's why Officer Wallin was service-oriented … it was his family, of course, our community, all wrapping their arms around him all those years,” Foucault said.

On Monday, the St. Michael-Albertville School Board recognized Wallin before a moment of silence was held in remembrance.

St. Michael Mayor Keith Wettschrek said the city is working on a proclamation to recognize Wallin.

He said neighbors are assisting the family, and numerous residents have put blue lights outside their homes to honor the fallen officer.

It takes a special person, particularly in the current environment, Wettschrek said, to take up a career in law enforcement.

“To have his life shortened in such a senseless and meaningless act, it's a tragedy,” he said.

After high school, Wallin graduated from Alexandria Technical and Community College before attending the American Military University in Charles Town, West Virginia.

He served in the Minnesota National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to his obituary.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski stands with officer Jake Wallin and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney on the day of Wallin's swearing-in ceremony. Wallin was killed in the line of duty on July 14, 2023. Submitted photo / City of Fargo

Wallin bought a home in Hendrum, Minnesota, about 30 miles north of Moorhead, just weeks ago. It was his first house, and his neighbors said they barely got a chance to get to know him.

"You know, it feels a little bit like an honor for him to choose Hendrum," neighbor Ann Baukol said.

Last Friday, 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, of Fargo, opened fire on Wallin and officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes for an unknown reason as they responded to a crash on 25th Street South and Ninth Avenue in south Fargo just after 3 p.m.

Wallin died on scene; Dotas and Hawes were in critical but stable condition at last report.

Officer Zachary Robinson, a seven-year veteran with the Fargo Police Department, shot and killed Barakat. He was training Wallin at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is being handled by the FBI and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

WDAY reporter Kevin Wallevand contributed to this report.