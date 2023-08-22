Foundation named for NDSU student who died by homicide in 2014 closes

SARTELL, Minn. — The foundation named for a North Dakota State University freshman who died mysteriously in 2014 has closed.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 22, the Tom Bearson Foundation acknowledged the ending of its work, nearly nine years after the death of the 18-year-old from Sartell.

The post thanked members of the foundation for their hard work, and said the family is humbled and grateful for the support and profound kindness shown after their son died.

“Losing Tom in 2014 was overwhelming and our Foundation helped us find hope, purpose, and happiness as we learned to live our lives again. Tom touched many people in a positive way during his short life and that knowledge has helped our family immensely. Words will never be able to express the deepness of our loss and how much we love and miss him. The goodness in his heart should have earned him a longer life,” the post read, in part.

“We will now be able to focus more on our family and justice for Tom — which we know will come,” it read.

Bearson, who was in school for only a month, disappeared in the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014, after leaving a house party near the NDSU campus.

His body was found across the Red River in Moorhead in the parking lot of an RV business three days later. That night, NDSU students held a candlelight vigil for him.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul said Bearson’s cause of death was asphyxia, or oxygen deprivation.

With manner of death classified as homicide, an investigator ruled out an accident, suicide or natural causes.

On Tuesday, Moorhead Deputy Police Chief Tory Jacobson said the investigation of Tom Bearson’s death is still very much active as it approaches the nine-year point.

In fact, he said he wrapped up a team meeting earlier in the day in which investigators discussed new techniques in use by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension used to process pieces of evidence collected in the Bearson case over the years.

Jacobson appealed to anyone who has information about Bearson's death but hasn’t previously disclosed it.

“That's on their conscience, still, and time is going to wear on them as well. This is a great burden if they have any information that they haven't shared,” Jacobson said.

In April of 2022, the nonprofit Tom Bearson Foundation announced it would partner with the City of Sartell to build three high school-regulation basketball courts in a city park in its namesake’s honor.

Artist's rendering of the Tom Bearson Memorial Courts to be built in Sartell, Minnesota. The courts were opened in August 5, 2023. Contributed / Tom Bearson Foundation

The Tom Bearson Memorial Courts would be the foundation’s final project, father Greg Bearson said at the time, in order to shift the focus to providing scholarships for Sartell students.

Greg Bearson did not return a call from The Forum in time for the publication of this story to determine whether the scholarship fundraising would continue.

The memorial courts were opened and dedicated on Saturday, Aug. 5, according to a foundation Facebook post.

Tom Bearson was a standout high school basketball player in the central Minnesota town, where he graduated in 2013.

Over the years, the foundation raised money for scholarships, the Sartell Community Center and an annual Tommy B. Night basketball fun fest at the high school.