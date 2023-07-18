6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Former school board member accused of misusing Drayton Public School hockey funds

She's charged with a Class C felony, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:55 PM

PEMBINA COUNTY — A Drayton, North Dakota, woman has been accused of misusing Drayton Public School hockey funds.

Jessica Dawn Aasand, 45, was charged this month with felony misapplication of entrusted property between $1,000 and $10,000 for accusations originating in 2021 and 2022. The maximum penalty for the crime, a Class C felony, is five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Aasand was a member of the Drayton Public School Board for eight years, but resigned from her position on Monday, according to a resignation letter obtained by the Herald. In the letter, Aasand wrote her resignation was due to "personal reasons."

When reached by the Herald, Aasand declined to comment on the case.

Drayton Public Schools has a hockey account used to assist families with student hockey fees. According to the criminal complaint in the case, Aasand received $2,300 from the account in 2021, and $1,200 the following year.

Every year, the North Star Youth Hockey Program does a raffle to raise money for its youth hockey program in Park River and Grafton. Raffle tickets are sold for $100 each. According to the complaint, Aasand sold 40 tickets in both 2021 and 2022 – raising a total of $8,000.

Aasand is accused of using the checks she received in 2021 and 2022 — that were intended for student hockey fees — to cover a portion of the raffle proceeds she earned.

In 2022, Aasand received another check from the hockey fund. She’s accused of using the $1,812.53 check to pay for shirts used in a fundraiser not affiliated with Drayton Public School.

In total, Aasand is accused of misusing $5,312.53.

Aasand was sent a summons to a court hearing on Aug. 7. If she fails to appear for court, a warrant will be issued for her arrest.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
