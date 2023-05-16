Former Ramsey County (N.D.) sheriff's deputy faces federal child pornography charges

GRAND FORKS — A former Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy charged with child pornography possession earlier this year is now facing federal charges.

Michael John Hull, 25, was arrested in January for Class C felony possession of certain materials prohibited, which has a maximum sentence of five years.

He was released after posting a $5,000 cash bond.

According to the affidavit in that case, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a tip claiming Hull uploaded child pornography to Google Drive.

BCI investigated the files and located 249 child pornography images, according to the affidavit.

When a search warrant was executed on Hull’s Devils Lake residence, law enforcement discovered he was in group chats with names that are “associated with child pornography,” the affidavit said.

At the time of Hull’s arrest, he was on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office. Since then, he has been fired, and on May 10, two federal counts of possession of materials containing child pornography were filed against him.

Hull was arrested for his federal charges on May 12, but released the same day. Conditions of his release include electronic home monitoring and home detention, meaning he can’t leave his residence except for approved purposes such as employment or court hearings.

Hull is prohibited from internet use and contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless approved by his probation officer.

According to the United States Code, the maximum sentence for each of Hull’s charges is 20 years in prison. The mandatory minimum is five years.