Former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford says Doug Burgum's run will promote 'the good story about North Dakota'

BISMARCK — Brent Sanford remembers the moment he realized Doug Burgum could be more than governor of North Dakota.

It came not long after Burgum was elected in 2016, running on a platform that offered hope in commerce, the economy and downtowns. A divisive protest had sparked along the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, where opponents of the Dakota Action Pipeline gathered to protest the pipe’s route. As tensions rose, the protest became national news.

Burgum and Sanford — at the time Burgum’s lieutenant governor — went to the site and spent hours listening to the protesters’ concerns, Sanford recalled.

“Everyone got a chance to speak, and they went around the room. Doug said, ‘Thank you. Next?’ There was no governor speech — just ‘thank you for being here. Thank you for your words,’ ” Sanford said.

“He was leaning forward at the table on the edge of his chair, listening to every one of those people intently for hours and hours and hours. That is spoken of as a healing moment. … What I told people after that was, ‘Wow, he's got the skills to be secretary of state with that kind of diplomacy — to be able to come in when the people on the other side did not want to talk to him, did not want to listen.’ He jumped in there in a very diplomatic fashion and had great vision for how to come to a peaceful resolution, and follow that through. That was a very impressive leadership moment.”

As Burgum moves into a national light in a bid to become the next president, Sanford is watching as a civilian, having resigned as lieutenant governor to spend more time with family and return to the private business sector. But he’s been following Burgum’s campaign, which he said is good for North Dakota, since Burgum is touting the state’s virtues as much as his own.

He believes Burgum would make a good president, thanks to the governor’s “mindset and vision.”

“He’s practical. He loves this nation. He loves this state. And he wants an opportunity for improving lives. He speaks about improving lives every day. … What he means by that is economic opportunity, entrepreneurial opportunity like he's had, education opportunities within higher ed and better opportunities in K-12, access to the trades.”

Burgum entered the presidential race on June 7 , making official a run that many already knew was likely. In the weeks since, he has worked to create an identity in a crowded Republican field, touting himself as a leader with small-town values and ideas, but one with a proven background in business and energy.

“We need a leader who understands the real work that Americans do every day,” Burgum said when announcing his presidential campaign. “Someone who’s worked alongside our ranchers and our small-business owners. Someone who's held jobs where you shower at the end of the day, not at the beginning."

That kind of talk isn’t just campaign window dressing, Sanford said, adding that no matter how Burgum fares in the race, North Dakota will benefit.

“He feels like what he's got to offer is what America needs,” Sanford said. “He's just going to be out there bragging about our state, letting people know how great things are here, how we can move forward with creative solutions. He’s going to be pitching the good attributes of North Dakota from his growing up in a small town with small-town values. There will be more people who know the good story about North Dakota, there’s no doubt, with Doug making the run.”