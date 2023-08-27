Former Gov. Ed Schafer's car was stolen while on a radio show, but what happened next may be more surprising

FARGO — Ed Schafer was on a break while filling in as a radio talk show host when the receptionist poked her head into the studio with a question: Do you own a 2020 Yukon?

Yes, Schafer answered.

“The police are on the phone because your car was stolen and they have it,” the receptionist said.

That was how Schafer’s morning on Friday, Aug. 25, went. The former North Dakota governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture learned his car was stolen and recovered in the same moment during a break on KFGO’s “News and Views” program between 9 and 10 a.m.

It was quite a feat: becoming the subject of a news story while talking about the news on the radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thief apparently needed the car for an errand — then drove the Yukon to his probation officer and turned himself in, police told Schafer.

His reaction upon learning that his car was stolen and recovered?

“Unbelief,” he said, adding that he immediately checked his pocket, and found his key fob.

The fact that the car was returned before Schafer even realized it was missing makes it unusual in the annals of auto theft, an officer told him.

“Usually they’re gone and out of state in half an hour,” Schafer said, recalling the officer’s words. “A thief with a guilty conscience," he added.

Also surprising: The brazen theft took place in daylight in front of the KFGO studios on a busy thoroughfare, 25th Street South — and the radio station happens to be located near a police substation.

“All in all, a pretty strange day,” Schafer said.

The thief didn’t damage the Yukon, but took some quarters and helped himself to a snack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He ate a candy bar and drank a Coke I kept in the car,” Schafer said.

When Schafer got home, he found himself in an “I told you so moment” with his wife.

“My spouse, Nancy, has been telling me for 31 years that I have to lock the car,” he said.

Lesson learned, he added.

“There’s no damage to the car,” Schafer said. “Fortunately, there’s not a lot of impact.”

It’s not the first time Schafer’s car was stolen. Years ago, while working in New York City in the early 1970s, his car was stolen when it was parked on the street in front of his apartment.

That time, the car was locked. From now on, Schafer said, his Yukon will be, too.