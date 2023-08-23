Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Former Drayton Public School board member pleads not guilty to misusing hockey funds

Jessica Dawn Aasand is accused of misusing $5,312.53. She's scheduled for a pretrial conference on Nov. 13.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:15 PM

PEMBINA COUNTY — A former school board member in Drayton, North Dakota, waived her preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to misapplication of entrusted property on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Jessica Dawn Aasand, 45, could face up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines for the Class C felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Aasand misused $5,312.53 of Drayton Public School hockey funds during 2021 and 2022. She's accused of using the money to cover a portion of her youth hockey raffle earnings, as well as shirts for an unrelated fundraiser.

Read more

She was a board member at Drayton Public School for eight years, but resigned in July, days after the felony charge was filed against her.

Aasand is scheduled for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Pekin ND.JPG
North Dakota
Identity of West Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash released
1h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Potatoes
Community
Northland Potato Growers Association to host its annual Field Day
2h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
A sign on a building reads "Fiserv Forum."
North Dakota
LIVE UPDATES: Burgum makes appearance on crutches at GOP debate arena
2h ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Roosevelt Elementary teachers helping students maintain social distancing guidelines while boarding the schoolbus on the first day of the 2020 to 2021 school year.jpg
North Dakota
As school year nears, North Dakota's new transgender law set to impact students across the state
16h ago
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
East Grand Forks City Hall
Local
East Grand Forks City Council reviews funding for new police bodycams
20h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Voigt
PKG.Still001 (8).jpg
Moorhead
'I had a good run:' 1969 long jump record holder meets Moorhead Spud who just broke it
18h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
08xx23 TammySchmitz1.jpg
Community
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Tammy Schmitz back, ready to put a twist on traditional flavors
8h ago
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel