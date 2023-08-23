Former Drayton Public School board member pleads not guilty to misusing hockey funds

PEMBINA COUNTY — A former school board member in Drayton, North Dakota, waived her preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to misapplication of entrusted property on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Jessica Dawn Aasand, 45, could face up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines for the Class C felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Aasand misused $5,312.53 of Drayton Public School hockey funds during 2021 and 2022. She's accused of using the money to cover a portion of her youth hockey raffle earnings, as well as shirts for an unrelated fundraiser.

She was a board member at Drayton Public School for eight years, but resigned in July, days after the felony charge was filed against her.

Aasand is scheduled for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13.