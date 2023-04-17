99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Forest River flooding closes in part of northeast North Dakota

Highway 81 is closed from Minto to North Dakota Highway 17 in Grafton.

Forest River flooding.jpg
Crews pile sandbags in Forest River, North Dakota, late on Sunday, April 17.
Contributed / Minto Rural Volunteer Emergency Services Department
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 10:47 AM

MINTO, N.D. — As of early Monday morning, April 17, the Forest River has overtopped U.S. Highway 81 in Minto. Highway 81 is closed from Minto to North Dakota Highway 17 in Grafton. There are also signs in Manvel, North Dakota, warning of the road closure in Minto.

Crews worked overnight to contain flooding in Forest River and Minto, said Brent Nelson, Walsh County emergency manager. On Sunday night, crews from the Minto Rural Volunteer Emergency Services Department, Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, Gilby Fire Department and Walsh County Sheriff’s Office placed sandbags in Forest River before moving to Minto early Monday morning to protect houses closer to the river.

cam shot.PNG
North Dakota
Livestream views of North Dakota Legislature surpass 2021 session
The livestreaming is “by far the best thing that came out of COVID,” said North Dakota Newspaper Association Attorney Jack McDonald.
April 17, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
North Dakota
Health and Human Services to hold meeting for North Dakotans with developmental disabilities
April 17, 2023 11:06 AM
Columns
Port: Head of major education lobbying group accuses lawmakers of 'stupidity' and calls some 'extreme'
April 17, 2023 10:27 AM
Local
Grand Forks drug overdoses declined in 2022, but xylazine-laced fentanyl worries public health officials
April 17, 2023 06:53 AM

On Monday around 9:30 a.m., crews were placing sandbags at some houses farther from the river and reinforcing sandbag embankments along the river. Nelson said the river in Minto rose more than initially anticipated.

“It’s been one of those years where everything is so full of snow and ice, and water is having trouble moving and going anywhere, so it's backing up and then it’s rushing in great amounts,” Nelson said.

In the National Weather Service Flood Outlook issued March 23, the Forest River at Minto was projected to crest between 5.7 and 7.2 feet, with minor flooding in Minto starting at 6 feet. According to a river gauge reading on Monday at 8:15 a.m., the river had reached 9.24 feet with a crest projected at 9.5 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderate flooding in Minto begins at 8 feet and major flooding starts at 11 feet. Highway 81 is underwater at 7.5 feet.

Nelson said main roads that are flooded are well marked, but some gravel and township roads may not have signs. People who come across an unmarked flooded road should notify the Walsh County Sheriff’s Department at 701-352-2041.

Flooded roads contributed to a fatal crash in the region over the weekend. On Sunday morning, a woman died near Mylo, North Dakota in Rolette County after her vehicle veered into a flooded ditch while driving on a flooded North Dakota Highway 66.

Keep up to date with North Dakota and Minnesota road conditions at https://www.grandforksherald.com/north-dakota-road-conditions and https://www.grandforksherald.com/minnesota-road-conditions .

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
What To Read Next
North Dakota Sen. Terry Wanzek, R-Jamestown, speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
North Dakota
Visions of bison-centric theme park in North Dakota underlie debate over tourism funding
April 17, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The melting snowpack reveals small scale climate zones
April 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
4691094+fatal-crash.jpg
North Dakota
Woman dies in crash on flooded road in Rolette County, North Dakota
April 16, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Red Trail Energy
Business
Are carbon pipelines the future for ethanol?
April 17, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Faith and Morgan.jpg
Local
UND to hold student body president, Senate elections this week
April 16, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
deputiesmerrillowen
Minnesota
Pope County deputy killed on birthday, 2 other officers shot, including Thief River Falls native
April 16, 2023 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Matt Henson