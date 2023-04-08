For bills targeting foreign land ownership and investment, Grand Forks served as example

BISMARCK — The Fufeng project in Grand Forks has been stopped and now legislation to prevent similar companies from growing roots in North Dakota continues to move toward becoming law.

While bills barring foreign ownership of agricultural land and prohibiting city and county governments from entering agreements with the governments of “foreign adversaries” are in response to the Fufeng company’s plans to build in Grand Forks, those bills have come from other parts of the state.

Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Grand Forks, says the debate in Grand Forks about Fufeng — which had Chinese ownership — became an example of an issue that could happen anywhere in North Dakota, sparking legislation from outside of the community.

“I think one of the realities of that experience is that it did draw attention statewide and beyond, and so it made people think about this,” said Sanford.

Plans for Fufeng to build a wet corn milling plant in Grand Forks were announced in November 2021. Over the next year, concerns were raised about the company’s ownership and the proposed plant’s proximity to Grand Forks Air Force Base. In January, the U.S. Air Force declared the proposed project presented a “significant threat to national security.” In February, the Grand Forks City Council voted 5-0 to stop the project.

Two of three bills introduced in response to Fufeng remain.

House Bill 1135, introduced by Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, would bar a foreign government and the businesses they control from purchasing, acquiring or holding any interest in agricultural land in North Dakota, but would not affect land held by a foreign government before July 1, 2023. On Tuesday, April 4, the bill was approved unanimously on the Senate Floor.

Senate Bill 2371, introduced by Sen. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, would prohibit county commissions and city councils from establishing development agreements with entities that are “foreign adversaries” of the United States. Senate Bill 2371 was passed unanimously in the Senate and was referred to the House Agriculture Committee.

Both Klemin and Paulson have said their bills were in response to concerns raised by the Fufeng project in Grand Forks.

The other bill introduced, House Bill 1503, sought to prohibit foreign ownership of real property in North Dakota, but was struck down on the Senate floor on March 20 for its similarities to Senate Bill 1135. It was introduced by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot.

Rep. Emily O’Brien, R-Grand Forks, said she considered introducing legislation in response to Fufeng, but other legislators introduced bills first.

“In my opinion, it is not a good use of taxpayer dollars to introduce bills that are duplicative of other efforts,” she said.

But in Grand Forks, the reach of the bills and how they will affect existing and future businesses has been a concern. Rep. Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, said he was able to vote for House Bill 1135 on the House Floor after sponsors amended bills to eliminate unintended consequences for Grand Forks businesses.

“Grand Forks lawmakers are being circumspect about how we balance that legitimate state interest in making sure we are not selling our land to foreign adversaries and not threatening our national security with growing economies in a community like Grand Forks,” said Ista. “We have the Fufeng example as an area where we pump the brakes on a project, but we also have companies like Cirrus Aircraft in Grand Forks that happen to be foreign owned and have proven to be good community partners.”

Cirrus opened its Grand Forks facility in 1997 under Dakota Aircraft Corporation, and was acquired by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft in 2011. CAIGA went through a review by CIFUS before it acquired Cirrus.

In February, a number of Grand Forks economic leaders testified against House Bill 1503, worrying about its potential negative effects.

Sen. Jonathan Sickler, R-Grand Forks, who sits in the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he worked with sponsors of Senate Bill 2371 on amendments that protect companies like Cirrus or individuals living in North Dakota who are citizens of a country considered to be a foreign adversary.

Rep. Eric Murphy, R-Grand Forks, said legislation in response to Fufeng is a part of a larger trend across the country. Other states, including neighboring South Dakota, have seen legislation introduced that seeks to limit foreign agricultural land purchases.

“It’s sort of this wave that’s sweeping the country, an ultra-conservative wave, and I think part of that, besides the social side, is anti-China,” he said. “I would not argue about China being a big adversary, I would not argue about China spying on us (and) I would not argue about any of those elements because I think it all does occur.”

While Grand Forks and Fufeng have served as an example for lessons to be learned, said Sanford, those lessons stretch beyond local and state levels.

“Our leaders didn't get timely information from the federal level, candidly,” said Sanford. “I guess what I’m saying is there are probably lessons there for folks at the federal level as well as in the state.”