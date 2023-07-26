Following criminal vehicular homicide acquittal, Grafton man charged with reckless endangerment

WALSH COUNTY — Days after a Grafton man was acquitted of criminal vehicular homicide, a lesser charge was filed against him for the Nov. 12 vehicle crash.

Christopher R. Thompson, 47, was charged with Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment on Monday, July 25. The charge has a maximum penalty of 360 days of imprisonment and $3,000 in fines.

According to an affidavit in the original case, Thompson was driving under the influence of alcohol when he got into a single-vehicle crash. Jason Schatzke, one of the passengers, died.

Schatzke's death was recently determined to be caused by a heart arrhythmia — not crash-related injuries.

Prior to the case's dismissal, the state and defense tried to amend Thompson's charge to reckless endangerment. The amendment was denied, because the charges are for separate crimes — criminal vehicular homicide involves a death, while reckless endangerment only involves risk of death.

The state explained a lack of evidence that Thompson caused Schatzke's death, and the felony case was dismissed on Friday, July 21 , to be recharged as a misdemeanor.