News North Dakota

Following criminal vehicular homicide acquittal, Grafton man charged with reckless endangerment

The charge has a maximum sentence of 360 days.

Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
Christopher Thompson (Walsh County Jail)
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:37 PM

WALSH COUNTY — Days after a Grafton man was acquitted of criminal vehicular homicide, a lesser charge was filed against him for the Nov. 12 vehicle crash.

Christopher R. Thompson, 47, was charged with Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment on Monday, July 25. The charge has a maximum penalty of 360 days of imprisonment and $3,000 in fines.

According to an affidavit in the original case, Thompson was driving under the influence of alcohol when he got into a single-vehicle crash. Jason Schatzke, one of the passengers, died.

Schatzke's death was recently determined to be caused by a heart arrhythmia — not crash-related injuries.

Prior to the case's dismissal, the state and defense tried to amend Thompson's charge to reckless endangerment. The amendment was denied, because the charges are for separate crimes — criminal vehicular homicide involves a death, while reckless endangerment only involves risk of death.

The state explained a lack of evidence that Thompson caused Schatzke's death, and the felony case was dismissed on Friday, July 21 , to be recharged as a misdemeanor.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
