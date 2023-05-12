99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Five North Dakotans will graduate from high school and Lake Region State this month

All five students will be attending universities in North Dakota for the next steps in their education.

4275382+Square_academic_cap_(graduation_hats).JPG
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
Sydney Mook
By Sydney Mook
Today at 1:00 PM

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Five North Dakota seniors will have a little extra to celebrate this May as they prepare to graduate from high school and college — in the same month.

Jaylen Anderson, of Leeds; McKenna Barnick, of Jamestown; Kaylee Kemp, of Cavalier; Casia Steinhaus, of Devils Lake; and Piper Suhr, of Cooperstown, all will graduate twice in May — receiving their associate degrees from Lake Region State College on May 12 and their high school diplomas at various dates this month.

“This is a record for Lake Region State College,” said LRSC President Dr. Doug Darling.

Last year, Lake Region had its first dual credit student walk across the stage and earn her associate degree while still in high school, the school said in a news release. To achieve this goal, students took online courses along with dual credit courses that were offered face-to-face at their high schools. Students also filled summers with additional courses to make it to the needed credit total.

But earning an associate degree while in high school isn’t easy and requires a fair amount of planning, according to Dan Driessen, assistant vice president of student affairs at LRSC and longtime director of the college’s dual credit program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Students and families need to have a healthy conversation about what the end goal is so that LRSC can build a map of the classes for each student,” he said. Support from the student’s high school administrators also helps a student succeed.

Students must qualify to take college courses in high school, Lake Region said. Students need to have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, and they must meet the North Dakota University System placement score requirements for enrollment into math and English courses, the release said. The path and type of degree can vary, too, Driessen said.

Families should expect to spend about $10,000 to complete the associate degree while in high school, Lake Region said in the release. Though, earning credits while still at home can help families save on higher tuition costs, along with room and board expenses.

All five students will be attending universities in North Dakota for the next steps in their education.

Steinhaus will be attending UND and double majoring in physics and mathematics, with hopes of one day working at NASA or Lockheed Martin.

Anderson plans to attend Minot State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in radiologic technology. She hopes to work in a small North Dakota hospital taking X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, the release said.

Suhr will enter the accelerated pharmacy program at North Dakota State University next year and plans to obtain a medication assistant certification soon.

Barnick will be attending UND to major in biology for pre-medicine, with hopes to become a physician.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemp is set to go to the University of Mary in Bismarck and will enroll in the university’s accelerated nursing academy program.

Lake Region State College’s graduation ceremonies are at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Robert Fawcett Auditorium.

Sydney Mook
By Sydney Mook
Sydney Mook has been the managing editor at the Herald since April 2021. In her role she edits and assigns stories and helps reporters develop their work for readers.

Mook has been with the Herald since May 2018 and was first hired as the Herald's higher education reporter where she covered UND and other happenings in state higher education. She was later promoted to community editor in 2019.


For story pitches contact her at smook@gfherald.com or call her at 701-780-1134.
What To Read Next
erick-kristianson.jpg
North Dakota
Former California cheerleading coach arrested in Fargo on child molestation charges
May 12, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
ZIP to Zap Curt Krebsbach
The Vault
'Zip to Zap' party in 1969 North Dakota got bayonet-level rowdy
May 12, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Merry Helm, Prairie Public
A man uses hiking poles while sporting a tan cap and red backpack as he works his way down a grassy trail.
North Dakota
Calling all hikers: Group wants to cover all 475 miles of North Country Trail in North Dakota on June 3
May 12, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2722602+Norway-flag.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Sons of Norway to host in-person Syttende Mai celebration in Grand Forks
May 12, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
121022 Burgum1.jpg
Local
Burgum discusses Grand Forks projects funded in legislative session; total is more than $100 million
May 12, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
1178150+MNSure-Logo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesotans with unaffordable family insurance can enroll in MNsure during special period
May 12, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
121022 RedRiver1.jpg
Prep
Red River's Reis Rowekamp commits to University of Mary
May 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller