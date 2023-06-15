Five injured after pickup struck semi near Manvel

GRAND FORKS COUNTY — Three adults and two juveniles were injured in a collision with a semi truck on Wednesday morning, June 14.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the semi truck and trailer entered Interstate 29 from an exit and was slowly getting up to speed. The pickup, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, was heading southbound when it struck the semi from the rear.

The pickup was dragged until the semi stopped, about a half mile from the Manvel southbound freeway ramp.

The driver of the pickup, a 16-year-old from Cavalier, was severely injured. One passenger, 42-year-old Robert Winkler from Cavalier, was also severely injured. The other three passengers were injured: a 16-year-old juvenile from Cavalier, 19-year-old Cole Oasheim from Cavalier and 27-year-old Tyler Rousseau from Walhalla.

Luis Aviles Chirino, a 57-year-old from Burley, Idaho, was the driver of the 1991 Peterbilt semi tractor and trailer. He was uninjured.

Everyone in the pickup was transported to Altru Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both drivers and all passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the release said.

There are potential charges pending for both drivers, the release said.