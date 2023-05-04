Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Federal proposal would add Grand Forks Air Force Base to highly sensitive list, expand CFIUS authority

Sen. John Hoeven said the expanded review is needed as base missions evolve

082721.Cramer&Hoeven.jpg
U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven speak during a press conference at Grand Forks City Hall in 2021. Photo by Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 1:37 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Air Force Base is one of several military installations in the country that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is proposing to expand its jurisdiction on.

Sen. Kevin Cramer said he was informed of the proposal Wednesday, May 3, by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Cramer said the proposal would add GFAFB to the highly sensitive base list, which gives CFIUS the authority to review any foreign individual purchasing land or real estate within a 100-mile radius of the base.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said the expanded review is needed as base missions evolve. At GFAFB, Hoeven said the mission has evolved “tremendously” over the years.

“Our base is taking on all of these new missions and tasks,” he said. “Very important, very high-tech, cutting-edge things, and so obviously our adversaries, like the Chinese, want to spy on us and find out what we’re doing. We need to update the CFIUS process for those changes that we worked very hard to develop at Grand Forks.”

Cramer said adding GFAFB to the list not only gives CFIUS more jurisdiction on the base, but also sends a message to the community to be more careful about the investments that are sought and accepted.

Both senators said Grand Forks served as an example with the recently stopped wet corn mill plant that Fufeng Group, a Chinese-owned entity, proposed to build on the city’s northern end. Both also advised local and state leaders last year that they believe the corn milling plant should not move forward.

Cramer said Grand Forks "became the example of how not to do it" as well as "what to be aware of and how to be more cautious.”

“I think Grand Forks’ example serves a bit as a case study," he said. "And my sense is, there will be a case study of Grand Forks.”

The Fufeng project underwent a CFIUS review last year, but ultimately CFIUS determined that the project's land deal did not fall under its jurisdiction . Cramer said if the proposed expansion was already in place for GFAFB it would have helped provide a clearer conclusion.

“This new designation settles it: CFIUS has jurisdiction,” he said. “I think it will make it much cleaner going forward.”

Additionally, Cramer said the U.S. Department of the Air Force wouldn’t have had to issue a statement citing that Fufeng presents a national security threat as CFIUS would have taken that position.

As previously reported by the Herald , an Air Force spokesperson said the U.S. Department of the Air Force decided to hold off on an official stance on a controversial corn mill until CFIUS determined it didn't have jurisdiction.

While Cramer and Hoeven said this proposal gives CFIUS more jurisdiction over the military bases, this is just one step.

“This is important and this will help, but no, it’s not one and done,” Hoeven said. “CFIUS has to be updated on a regular basis, and there’s other things that we’ll need to continue to do as well. ... Even this CFIUS process, this is not a one and done, this has to be an ongoing thing. And we have to continue to update it and improve it to deal with these types of threats.”

The rule is currently in a draft stage and will be open for comments for 30 days before any changes to the rule are finalized. Other bases included in the proposal are located in South Dakota, Iowa, California, Texas and Arizona.

