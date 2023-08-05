Federal lawmakers from Dakotas, Minnesota all ears as farm bill discussions heat up

GRAND FORKS — Federal lawmakers are spending time away from the U.S. Capitol hosting listening sessions, attending ag events, and discussing their priorities for what likely will be a historically costly farm bill.

Kelly Armstrong

Among them is U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who visited Grand Forks earlier this week to see progress on a new county detention center. While on the tour, Armstrong told the Grand Forks Herald that a top priority in farm bill discussions must be guaranteeing that farmers have adequate crop insurance.

“The key to a (farm bill) extension is making sure there’s no lapse in coverage,” he said. “There are a lot of people worried about whether we can get it done. We have roundtables every week, but it’s going to take a while. We have appropriations bills to take care of. Everything comes to a head on Sept. 30, which makes me wonder why they sent everyone home for the whole month.”

Armstrong and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., hosted a listening session Tuesday in Leeds.

John Hoeven

Hoeven has worked to establish what his office calls a “cattle contract library pilot program,” under the Department of Agriculture’s Ag Marketing Service. According to Hoeven’s office, the library’s intent is to provide aggregated contract information — contract terms, conditions and volumes — to help producers get better value for their product.

Hoeven wants the library permanently established in the farm bill.

“This is the perfect time to gather feedback from our ranchers, as we’re working both to establish the library as a permanent program in the farm bill and to strengthen the disaster programs our producers rely on during times of severe weather,” Hoeven said in a statement sent to the media. “These efforts are all about empowering our ranchers to maintain their operations and access fair and competitive markets.”

Last month, Hoeven listed his farm bill priorities, including crop insurance, risk and price loss coverage, transparency in cattle markets, livestock disaster programs, and "ensuring support for U.S. sugar policy."

On Monday, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., will host a farm bill discussion along with Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee in Fargo.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota)

Earlier this year, the Congressional Budget Office announced the 2023 farm bill might top $1 trillion for the first time ever. The legislation is about much more than just traditional agriculture — commodity programs and insurance, for instance — since it also includes funding geared toward nutrition and food assistance programs. The bill expires every five years and this year expires Sept. 30.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., recently spoke on the Senate floor about the farm bill, noting numerous listening sessions he already has attended — even before the August break.

“I’ve been gearing up for the 2023 farm bill pretty much since work finished on the last one, and last year I kicked off a series of roundtables with agriculture producers to hear firsthand from farmers and ranchers what they need from this year’s bill,” he said on July 13. “These formal discussions, along with the many informal conversations I regularly have with farmers and ranchers, have provided me with invaluable feedback. And I’m working on a number of measures for this year’s farm bill that reflect the input I’ve received from South Dakota producers.”

Like Armstrong, Thune also said adequate insurance for producers must be a priority.

“One thing that farmers have made clear is the critical role of the farm safety net,” he said. “Crop insurance is the cornerstone of the farm safety net, and it needs to be maintained, and, to the extent possible, strengthened in the next farm bill."

During the congressional break, lawmakers are making the rounds and discussing the farm bill with constituents, many hitting farm expos and fairs. U.S. Rep. G.T. Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, for instance, has attended more than 50, according to a recent release from the Minnesota Farmers Union. One was Farmfest, an expansive ag expo in Morgan, Minnesota.

“Without a doubt, the most important part of the farm bill process is to hear from farmers, ranchers, foresters, producers, processors — the people of rural America, like all of you. So we know what’s working, what’s not, and where you need the most support,” Thompson said. “We’re ready to trade in our dress shoes for work boots and get this done.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minnesota, told attendees that this farm bill “is going to be a lift. There is no question, because there are many divisions in our country that exist.” He reminded those in the audience that politics shouldn’t get in the way of progress.

“Remember,” he said, “ag is not about Republicans and Democrats.”

Minnesota Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach also attended, saying she has heard from constituents that crop insurance programs must be paramount as farm bill negotiations continue.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minnesota, said “family farms make up the economic engine of Minnesota and of our country.”

She added: “We’re looking forward to hearing from every single one of you today.”

And Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minnesota, said “the farm bill needs to be written by farmers and for farmers. This has to be a program and a bill that works for each and every one of you.”

Finstad thanked Thompson — chairman of the House Agriculture Committee — for coming to Farmfest and listening to the concerns of Minnesota farmers.

He also urged those in attendance to “get back on offense” and tell the story of rural America.

That narrative, he said, needs to be told “a little bit louder and a little bit wider to more of our neighbors and to folks who maybe don’t quite understand what we do here in rural America. The farm bill is an opportunity for that to happen.”