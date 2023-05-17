99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Federal agency invests $38 million in carbon capture in North Dakota, EERC

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven said North Dakota is leading the way in carbon capture, utilization and storage.

020423 EERC.jpg
In this file photo, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven discusses an award to the EERC for new carbon capture technology in February 2023 with UND President Andrew Armacost, EERC Vice-President for Strategic Partnerships John Harju and EERC CEO Charles Gorecki. (Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald)
Sydney Mook
By Sydney Mook
Today at 11:19 AM

GRAND FORKS — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded more than $38 million to UND’s Energy and Environmental Research Center for carbon capture technology at Rainbow Energy’s Coal Creek Station.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven said North Dakota is leading the way in carbon capture, utilization and storage. He added that this award to the EERC and Coal Creek Station is “the latest in our efforts to keep moving the development and commercially-viable implementation of this critical energy technology forward.”

“That’s not only positive news for the good jobs provided by Coal Creek and Falkirk Mine, but also for our state and nation, which will continue to have access to affordable and reliable coal-fired baseload power,” he said in a news release. “This is about the future of U.S. energy security and the reliability of the grid, and it’s why we’ve been advancing these priorities in North Dakota for 15 years.”

The process involves capturing CO2 from a facility, compressing it and then injecting it deep underground.

The EERC has been working on CO2 storage since 2003. The organization has gone through the entire technology development process from first figuring out where and how the carbon could be captured, to where it could be stored, how it’s used for enhanced oil recovery all the way through pilot projects and now to where it’s being commercially deployed.

UND also plans to complete site characterization and permitting efforts for a CO2 storage hub in central North Dakota, with CO2 to be sourced from electric generation and ethanol production and about 200 million metric tons of total CO2 storage capacity, according to a news release from Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

“North Dakota has been implementing carbon capture, utilization, and storage for decades and we are leading the way in new, innovative projects,” Cramer said in the release. “This is another substantive victory from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, delivering a win-win for the people who work at Rainbow Energy and the reliable, clean energy they produce.”

