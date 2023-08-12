Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News North Dakota

Farmer’s tip about missing ND woman turned out to be false lead

Jonett Wanner, 50, of West Fargo, has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, July 11

080323.N.FF.Missing.4.jpg
Joenell Bachman holds a missing person poster of her identical twin sister, Jonett Wanner, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Wanner was last heard from on July 11 when she signed off from her work computer at home.
Chris Flynn / The Forum
Robin Huebner
By Robin Huebner
Today at 7:41 PM

WEST FARGO — A promising tip about a missing West Fargo woman that led to an extensive search more than 50 miles from her home turned out not to be valid.

Earlier this month, a rural Valley City farmer contacted the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office to say he spoke with a woman matching Jonett Wanner's description. The woman drove up to the farmer's shop on St. Mary's Lake asking for directions around the time Wanner disappeared.

But a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said after word got out about the possible sighting, another woman called them to say it was actually her who had talked to the farmer that day.

Jeff Aberle, Wanner’s brother, said it’s a disappointing development.

“It has been a hard week to process the news, as we felt it was such a good lead,” he said.

two people stand next to a street post on either sign of a missing poster
Joenell Bachman, identical twin of Jonett Wanner, is shown with their brother, Jeff Aberle, near Wanner's home in the Shadow Creek neighborhood of West Fargo. Wanner, pictured on the missing person poster, disappeared Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Chris Flynn / The Forum

Wanner, 50, of West Fargo, has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, July 11, when she last signed off her work computer at home around 2:30 p.m.

Following the farmer’s tip, deputies from neighboring Stutsman County brought a boat and sonar equipment, a dive team, and drones to assist Barnes County on Wednesday, Aug. 2, searching a trio of lakes southwest of Valley City for any signs of the woman or her gray 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Barnes County relayed to West Fargo police the news that the woman the farmer talked with that day was not Wanner.

A West Fargo Police Department spokesperson said there were no new updates on the investigation as of Friday, Aug. 11.

Aberle said with the tip not panning out, the family feels like they’re back at square one as to the direction Wanner went after leaving her house that day.

He said he hopes people will continue to keep an eye out for her and her vehicle.

Identical twin sisters, both with strawberry blonde hair, stand smiling arm in arm
Joenell Bachman and Jonett Wanner, identical twin sisters, are shown in this undated photo. Jonett Wanner, a resident of West Fargo, has been missing since Tuesday, July 11.
Submitted

Wanner has an identical twin sister, Joenell Bachman.

Wanner is 5-foot-2, around 100 pounds, with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

Her vehicle is a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue with North Dakota license plates 261 AZY.

She was likely traveling with her senior dog, Scooby, a Chihuahua terrier mix.

Wanner left home with the car and her dog but left her cellphone behind.

The family said it’s not like her to disappear without telling either her siblings or her 23-year-old daughter where she was going.

Anyone with information on Wanner's whereabouts is asked to call the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500.

Robin Huebner
By Robin Huebner
Huebner is a 35+ year veteran of broadcast and print journalism in Fargo-Moorhead.
