Fargo woman sentenced for shooting mother holding baby

FARGO — A judge has sentenced a Fargo woman to four years in prison for shooting a woman who was holding a baby.

The sentence that Cass County District Judge Nicholas Chase gave 23-year-old Tarnelle Rebecca Abraham on Monday, June 26, was a year less than the maximum punishment for reckless endangerment, a felony charge to which Abraham pleaded guilty in March.

The judge's sentence came after the victim, Farados Khoury, asked for the most prison time possible and not a slap on the wrist.

“You can never undo the pain you caused,” Khoury said, adding that her life will never go back to normal.

Abraham fired her gun on Oct. 10 into Khoury’s Fargo apartment through a window, according to court documents. The bullet hit Khoury in the chest while the victim was holding her 5-month-old baby, Khoury said.

During a Monday, June 26, 2023, sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court, Farados Khoury shows where Tarnelle Abraham's bullet struck her chest in October at Khoury's home. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Khoury said the bullet hit her 2 inches from her heart, resulting in a collapsed lung and fractured spine. The event has traumatized her for the rest of her life, she said.

“How can you be so cruel and heartless, knowing there was a baby in the home?” Khoury asked. “It doesn’t matter who the bullet was for.”

Court documents claimed Khoury’s husband, Nadin, had cheated on her with Abraham. The defendant sent the wife intimate photos of herself and Nadin Khoury, court documents said.

The husband claimed his wife was going to leave him because of the affair, according to a criminal complaint. Farados Khoury was in the process of moving out of their apartment when they heard what sounded like two women arguing outside, the complaint said.

Abraham knocked on the couple’s window with what appeared to be a gun, causing Nadin Khoury to dive to the ground to avoid being shot, court documents said. Farados Khoury called 911 and grabbed a handgun from the bedroom, but the husband took it away from her, court documents said.

As he took the gun back to the bedroom, he heard a gunshot, court documents said. Abraham fled in her vehicle.

Farados Khoury speaks Monday, June 26, 2023, outside the Cass County Courthouse in Fargo after Tarnelle Abraham was sentenced for shooting her in the chest. Khoury showed where she was hit, which was 2 inches from her heart. Matt Henson / WDAY

The defense claimed Abraham was in her vehicle, not standing outside the apartment, when she fired her gun. Abraham also claimed she heard someone slam a patio door shut, making her think she was being shot at first.

No loud noises can be heard in a video that captured the event, prosecutor SheraLynn Ternes said in disputing the claim. Ternes also disagreed with claims from the defense that the window blinds were closed before the shooting, noting a photo that showed a small opening in the shades.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop an aggravated assault charge that alleged Abraham caused Farados Khoury serious injury with intent. The reckless endangerment charge, to which Abraham admitted, said she created risk of serious injury to another person.

Defense attorney Jeff Bredahl asked for two years in prison, the minimum sentence for reckless endangerment if a dangerous weapon is involved. He noted Abraham’s limited criminal history, none of which is violent, and a presentence report that said she was at low risk to re-offend.

In suggesting a three-year sentence, Ternes said the shooting warrants more than the minimum punishment.

Abraham said she wants to do better and that she would accept any punishment the judge gave her. She said she never intended to hurt Farados Khoury.

“I can’t go back and take it back, but I would if I could,” she said. “I really would if I could.”

Abraham apologized for the shooting.

“I don’t want an apology,” Farados Khoury said from the courtroom gallery.

Judge Chase said he believed Abraham was remorseful for the shooting. It’s possible that she thought she was being shot at, but the fact that she brought a gun to the Khoury home showed intent, Chase said.

“The harm caused in this case is devastating, and the fact is, this could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Farados Khoury’s statements in court are among the best in describing the physical and mental pain a victim of crime experiences, Chase said. He said her words were part of the reason why he sentenced Abraham above the prosecutor’s recommendations, though he acknowledged he didn’t give her the maximum punishment.

“This is something you are going to deal with for the rest of your life,” Chase told the victim. “I’m going to remember (your words) for a long time.”

In response to the sentencing, Khoury said, “Thank you, God.”