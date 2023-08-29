Fargo police officer with cancer gets surprise of a lifetime

FARGO — Nearly three months after a life-changing cancer diagnosis, a Fargo police officer and his family got a visit from a very special group of people.

Police officers, bikers and friends all made their way to the Fauske home on Saturday morning, Aug. 26, to do something special for the family.

In June, Fargo Police Sgt. Tyrell Fauske was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“I've been unable to work since being diagnosed with this glioblastoma,“ he said.

Watch the story by WDAY's Joe Leier

His wife, Amanda Fauske, has been by his side every step of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She's been taking care of me and trying to help me out because it's tough to drive and do all that stuff," Tyrell Fauske said.

On Saturday, a group did something to help the couple and their children as they cope with the cancer diagnosis. “Dough 4 Joe“ is a three-day festival that raises money and donates it to people who could use it.

The group’s board of directors decided to make the Fauske family one of this year’s recipients.

“We hand-deliver the money, and we always come to their house," said Ryan Johnson, president of Dough 4 Joe. "And since he was part of the Fargo Police Department, we reached out to them and asked if they'd give us a police escort here to give him a nice surprise."

Related:







So, members of Dough 4 Joe rode with a police escort to Tyrell and Amanda Fauske’s home to present them with a check for nearly $10,000.

“When you actually see it happening, it was really hard to let the tears, you know, not flow, because it was — it's just this overwhelming feeling of love and support," Amanda Fauske said.

The money is needed since the family still has bills to pay on top of Tyrell Fauske’s medical expenses.

“You don't have a savings account for like, 'Oh, when I get cancer,' but it's one of those things where, yeah, these things help out so immensely and just helps keep things comfortable," Amanda Fauske said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, these people who were strangers just a few months ago have become a part of the Fauskes’ lives forever.

“And the Dough 4 Joe folks, (it's) friends of friends who become family, and now they're family, as well," Tyrell Fauske said.

More from WDAY's Joe Leier





After a short visit, Dough 4 Joe had to pack up to make their next stop in Hankinson, North Dakota.

As for the Fauskes, they plan on finding the joy in life.

“We're gonna just enjoy life because ... the time that you're given is so precious. And just to be mindful of that and use that time, that's what we're going to do," Tyrell Fauske said.

Those interested in learning more about Dough 4 Joe can check out their website, www.dough4joe.com.

Donations can also be given directly to the Fauske family through Lend a Hand Up or at Tyrell Fauske's CaringBridge site.