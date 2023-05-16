99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, May 16

News North Dakota

Fargo man gets federal prison time for pointing loaded gun at police

The sentencing comes nearly two years after Shawn Larkin pointed a gun at Fargo police in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2020

federal courthouse 12-21-18
The Quentin N. Burdick United States Courthouse in downtown Fargo.
Forum file photo
April Baumgarten
By April Baumgarten
Today at 3:54 PM

FARGO — A Fargo man will spend four years and nine months in a federal prison after pointing a loaded gun at police in 2020.

U.S. District Judge Peter Welte handed down the sentence on Monday, May 15, to 40-year-old Shawn Rhett Larkin, who previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The sentencing comes nearly two years after Larkin pointed a gun at Fargo police in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2020. Officers followed Larkin as he drove in Fargo with a suspended license, according to court documents. After being told he was under arrest, Larkin asked if he could stop by his apartment, police said.

Officers said no, but Larkin started walking away, police said. The officers tried to stop Larkin, and during a physical altercation, Larkin drew a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

Officers got the handgun away from Larkin and took him into custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Dakota.

Police found two loaded handgun magazines, multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia in Larkin’s vehicle, prosecutors said. He was not allowed to have a gun since he had multiple felony convictions on his record.

That included a 2001 theft case in Wisconsin, a 2012 simple assault case where he attacked law enforcement in Ward County, North Dakota, and another federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a gun in North Dakota from 2013, prosecutors said.

Larkin faced up to 10 years in prison in the 2020 case in Fargo.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said the sentence Larkin received was a strong one that reflected Schneider's office’s commitment to “taking felons in possession of firearms off the street.”

“Felons with guns are a threat to our law enforcement partners and the safety of our communities,” Schneider said.

April Baumgarten joined The Forum in February 2019 as an investigative reporter. She grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, N.D., where her family raises Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at the University of Jamestown, N.D.
