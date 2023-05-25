99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News North Dakota

Fargo man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Fargo police said Marcus Rexrode was arrested on suspicion of killing James Moore, of West Fargo.

A mugshot of a man with a neckbeard and a tattoo high on his left cheek bone.
Marcus Brian Rexrode.
Contributed / Cass County Jail
April Baumgarten
By April Baumgarten
Today at 5:58 PM

FARGO — Fargo police have identified a 16-year-old killed in a Monday, May 22, shooting and confirmed a suspect is in custody.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski named the victim as James Moore, of West Fargo, during a news conference Thursday at City Hall.

Marcus Brian Rexrode, 31, was arrested late Wednesday in Fargo on suspicion of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and delivery of marijuana, Zibolski said. Charges had not been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Rexrode remains in custody at the Cass County Jail.

Fargo police revealed few details regarding Monday's deadly shooting at 4430 Ninth Ave. S. They confirmed it was classified as a homicide.

At the news conference, Fargo Police Capt. Bill Ahlfeldt told reporters he would not speak to the motive in the case. He declined to answer most questions, saying the case remained under investigation.

"We do not believe this was a random act," Ahlfeldt said. "I'm not going to get into the relationship between the victim and shooter, if there was one at all."

A uniformed police officer stands at a city of Fargo podium. At right are another uniformed officer and a man in a suit. At left are two men in a suit.
Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski and other members of the Fargo Police Department during a press conference on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Fargo City Hall.
C.S. Hagen / The Forum

Zibolski said the department would provide more information to the public in the future, if it is releasable, as the case develops.

Moore was found dead from a gunshot wound outside the Twin Parks apartment complex in Fargo. It's unclear why the shooting happened at those apartments, as Moore lived in West Fargo. Rexrode lives about a mile south of the Twin Parks complex, according to court records.

A handgun was discovered next to the boy, police said in the initial release. On Thursday, police said they recovered two guns during the investigation. They didn't say which gun was used in the shooting.

Officers said they believe multiple people were involved in an altercation before the shooting. Those individuals ran from the scene before officers arrived, according to police. Police also didn't comment on how many people they were looking for.

Zibolski said his department put a significant amount of effort into solving who killed Moore.

"I think the theme of this investigation is hard work and team work," Ahlfeldt said.

A police officer with white hair and glasses speaks into a microphone.
Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski speaks during a press conference on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Fargo City Hall.
C.S. Hagen / The Forum

Zibolski said the person responsible for the shooting is in custody, though officers are still looking for others who were present at the time of the shooting.

"Is there a broad risk to the public? No," he said.

Ahlfeldt declined to say much about Moore. West Fargo Public Schools confirmed the boy was a sophomore at West Fargo High School.

Ahlfeldt offered his condolences to the boy's family and friends.

"What I will say is that, any death anywhere is a tragic event, especially when the victim of this homicide was someone so young," he said.

Moore's family said they did not want to speak to media, said Fargo city spokeswoman Katie Ettish.

WDAY reporter Matt Henson contributed to this report.

